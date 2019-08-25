Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten half-centuries put India in commanding position on Day 3 of first Test against West Indies in Antigua
India captain Virat Kohli (51*) and Ajinkya Rahane (53*) are currently involved in an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After dismissing West Indies in their first innings during the first Test in Antugua on Saturday, India were 185-3 in their second innings on Day three, having taken a lead of 260 runs. AFP
Windies' skipper Jason Holder is dismissed for 39 by Mohammed Shami as the hosts lost their ninth wicket. AFP
Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 2/48 with West Indies having been bundled out for 222, meaning India had gained a 75-run lead. AFP
Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who was the first to depart in the visitors' second innings. Agarwal scored just 16 runs. AFP
Lokesh Rahul played his part with an 85-ball knock of 38 runs. AFP
Cheteshwar Pujara departed for 25 as he was clean bowled by Kemar Roach. AFP
In his 111-ball knock of 51 runs, Virat Kohli has only hit two fours so far. He will look to continue the strong partnership with Rahane when the players take the field on Sunday for the fourth day's play. AFP
