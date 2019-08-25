1/7 India captain Virat Kohli (51*) and Ajinkya Rahane (53*) are currently involved in an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After dismissing West Indies in their first innings during the first Test in Antugua on Saturday, India were 185-3 in their second innings on Day three, having taken a lead of 260 runs. AFP

2/7 Windies' skipper Jason Holder is dismissed for 39 by Mohammed Shami as the hosts lost their ninth wicket. AFP

3/7 Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 2/48 with West Indies having been bundled out for 222, meaning India had gained a 75-run lead. AFP

4/7 Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who was the first to depart in the visitors' second innings. Agarwal scored just 16 runs. AFP

5/7 Lokesh Rahul played his part with an 85-ball knock of 38 runs. AFP

6/7 Cheteshwar Pujara departed for 25 as he was clean bowled by Kemar Roach. AFP