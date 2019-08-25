First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 10 Aug 25, 2019
CAN vs BER
Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 9 Aug 24, 2019
CAY vs USA
USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • 1/7
    India captain Virat Kohli (51*) and Ajinkya Rahane (53*) are currently involved in an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After dismissing West Indies in their first innings during the first Test in Antugua on Saturday, India were 185-3 in their second innings on Day three, having taken a lead of 260 runs. AFP

    India captain Virat Kohli (51*) and Ajinkya Rahane (53*) are currently involved in an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After dismissing West Indies in their first innings during the first Test in Antugua on Saturday, India were 185-3 in their second innings on Day three, having taken a lead of 260 runs. AFP

  • 2/7
    Windies' skipper Jason Holder is dismissed for 39 by Mohammed Shami as the hosts lost their ninth wicket. AFP

    Windies' skipper Jason Holder is dismissed for 39 by Mohammed Shami as the hosts lost their ninth wicket. AFP

  • 3/7
    Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 2/48 with West Indies having been bundled out for 222, meaning India had gained a 75-run lead. AFP

    Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 2/48 with West Indies having been bundled out for 222, meaning India had gained a 75-run lead. AFP

  • 4/7
    Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who was the first to depart in the visitors' second innings. Agarwal scored just 16 runs. AFP

    Roston Chase celebrates the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who was the first to depart in the visitors' second innings. Agarwal scored just 16 runs. AFP

  • 5/7
    Lokesh Rahul played his part with an 85-ball knock of 38 runs. AFP

    Lokesh Rahul played his part with an 85-ball knock of 38 runs. AFP

  • 6/7
    Cheteshwar Pujara departed for 25  as he was clean bowled  by Kemar Roach. AFP

    Cheteshwar Pujara departed for 25  as he was clean bowled  by Kemar Roach. AFP

  • 7/7
    In his 111-ball knock of 51 runs, Virat Kohli has only hit two fours so far. He will look to continue the strong partnership with Rahane when the players take the field on Sunday for the fourth day's play. AFP

    In his 111-ball knock of 51 runs, Virat Kohli has only hit two fours so far. He will look to continue the strong partnership with Rahane when the players take the field on Sunday for the fourth day's play. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...