1/6 Australia's players celebrate with the winning trophy after they win ODI series 2-3 against India in New Delhi. They clinched the series with a 35-run win in the final match. AP

2/6 Usman Khawaja laid the foundation for Australia with his second century of the series as Australia posted 272/9 after batting first. AP

3/6 Peter Handscomb assisted Khawaja perfectly as he scored 52 off 60 balls from No 3 spot. AP

4/6 Rohit Sharma scored a half-century to keep India in the hunt despite another top-order failure as he also reached the 8000-run club in ODIs. However, his dismissal on 56 put Australia in the driving seat. AP

5/6 Kedar Jadhav threatened Australia's chances with an admirable fight from the lower order as he scored 44 and put up a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 46. However, the dismissal of the duo exposed the tail as visitors quickly cleaned up the remaining batsmen to clinch a massive win. AP