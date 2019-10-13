First Cricket
JER in QAT | 3rd T20I Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
JER in QAT | 2nd T20I Oct 10, 2019
QAT vs JER
Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
SCO vs SIN
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 18, 2019
HK vs IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  • 1/6
    R Ashwin finished with figures of 2-45, while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each as India defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Day four of the second Test in Pune on Sunday. Following on after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings, the Proteas were seen off for just 189 runs in their second innings. AP

  • 2/6
    Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Theunis de Bruyn, who departed shortly after Aiden Markram's wicket. AP

  • 3/6
    On a day when most of South Africa's batsmen failed, Dean Elgar put up a hard-fought effort with a knock of 48. Elgar was dismissed by R Ashwin courtesy a catch by Umesh Yadav at mid-off. AP

  • 4/6
    Ravindra Jadeja is all smiles with his teammates after seeing off Temba Bavuma, who scored 38 runs. AP

  • 5/6
    Vernon Philander scored 37 runs in an innings where he slammed two fours and as many sixes. AP

  • 6/6
    Virat Kohli and Co celebrate their win over South Africa, thereby leading the three-match series 2-0. India have retained the Freedom Trophy following this win. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
