1/6 R Ashwin finished with figures of 2-45, while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each as India defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs on Day four of the second Test in Pune on Sunday. Following on after being bowled out for 275 in the first innings, the Proteas were seen off for just 189 runs in their second innings. AP

2/6 Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Theunis de Bruyn, who departed shortly after Aiden Markram's wicket. AP

3/6 On a day when most of South Africa's batsmen failed, Dean Elgar put up a hard-fought effort with a knock of 48. Elgar was dismissed by R Ashwin courtesy a catch by Umesh Yadav at mid-off. AP

4/6 Ravindra Jadeja is all smiles with his teammates after seeing off Temba Bavuma, who scored 38 runs. AP

5/6 Vernon Philander scored 37 runs in an innings where he slammed two fours and as many sixes. AP