IND in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 31, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in SA | 5th ODI Jan 30, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
The Wisden Trophy Jan 31, 2019
WI vs ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
SL in AUS Feb 01, 2019
AUS vs SL
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Trent Boult shines as New Zealand hammer India to register dominant win in fourth ODI at Hamilton

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 31, 2019 13:57:36 IST
    Trent Boult took a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 92 before Kiwis chased down the target inside 15 overs to win the fourth ODI by eight wickets. India have already won the series by winning the first three matches of the five-match series. AP

    19-year-old Shubman Gill made his international debut for India in the 4th ODI. He was handed his debut cap by veteran MS Dhoni. Twitter @BCCI

    Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma could only contribute seven runs with the bat as Trent Boult's fantastic bowling reduced India to 55/8 at one stage. He also became the 14th Indian player to play 200 ODIs for India. Twitter @BCCI

    Trent Boult was on fire as he took five wickets for 21 in 10 overs including the wickets of top three Indian batsmen to help New Zealand secure a massive win. AP

    No 10 batsman Yuzvendra Chahal top-scored for India as he remained unbeaten on 18 but failed to take the score past 100 as others kept falling around him. India were bowled out for 92. AP

    Colin de Grandhomme provided the perfect assistance to Trent Boult by picking three wickets. Todd Astle and James Neesham took one wicket each. AP

    Ross Taylor scored unbeaten 37 to lead Kiwis to first win in the series. Henry Nicholls also scored 30 not out while Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson got out for 14 and 11 respectively. Kiwis won the match in 14.4 overs. AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7937 124
3 New Zealand 5402 110
4 South Africa 5393 110
5 Pakistan 4812 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

