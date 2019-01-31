1/7 Trent Boult took a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 92 before Kiwis chased down the target inside 15 overs to win the fourth ODI by eight wickets. India have already won the series by winning the first three matches of the five-match series. AP

2/7 19-year-old Shubman Gill made his international debut for India in the 4th ODI. He was handed his debut cap by veteran MS Dhoni. Twitter @BCCI

3/7 Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma could only contribute seven runs with the bat as Trent Boult's fantastic bowling reduced India to 55/8 at one stage. He also became the 14th Indian player to play 200 ODIs for India. Twitter @BCCI

4/7 Trent Boult was on fire as he took five wickets for 21 in 10 overs including the wickets of top three Indian batsmen to help New Zealand secure a massive win. AP

5/7 No 10 batsman Yuzvendra Chahal top-scored for India as he remained unbeaten on 18 but failed to take the score past 100 as others kept falling around him. India were bowled out for 92. AP

6/7 Colin de Grandhomme provided the perfect assistance to Trent Boult by picking three wickets. Todd Astle and James Neesham took one wicket each. AP