AUS in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 23, 2020
SA vs AUS
South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
HK in MAL | 3rd T20I Feb 23, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 8 runs
HK in MAL Feb 24, 2020
MAL vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
  • 1/7
    Tim Southee, centre,  showed his impeccable control with swing and subtle movement off the seam as he completed a five-wicket haul in the second innings that saw India fold for 191. Southee for a nine-wicket haul in the Test was named Player of the Match. AP

  • 2/7
    Captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson shake hands after New Zealand registered a 10-wicket win at the Basin Reserve, which also their 100th win in Test cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @BLACKCAPS

  • 3/7
    Trent Boult struck early on fourth day morning, dismissing overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane for 29 which created an opening for New Zealand. The left-arm quick finished with four wickets in the second innings. AP

  • 4/7
    Indian hopes were pinned on their vice-captain and senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane to help his side to a fighting second innings total but he was caught behind in the third over of the morning to push India on the backfoot. AP

  • 5/7
    Ravichandran Ashwin once again didn't contribute a lot with the bat as he was trapped leg before wicket to Southee. AP

  • 6/7
    Rishabh Pant did hang around to take India into the lead, saving the team ignominy of innings defeat, but he fell for 25 when India were just eight runs in lead. AP

  • 7/7
    Openers Tom Blundell, left and Tom Latham knocked off the nine runs required to win without much fuss, registering a clinical win for New Zealand, ending the game before Lunch on day four. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

