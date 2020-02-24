1/7 Tim Southee, centre, showed his impeccable control with swing and subtle movement off the seam as he completed a five-wicket haul in the second innings that saw India fold for 191. Southee for a nine-wicket haul in the Test was named Player of the Match. AP

2/7 Captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson shake hands after New Zealand registered a 10-wicket win at the Basin Reserve, which also their 100th win in Test cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @BLACKCAPS

3/7 Trent Boult struck early on fourth day morning, dismissing overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane for 29 which created an opening for New Zealand. The left-arm quick finished with four wickets in the second innings. AP

4/7 Indian hopes were pinned on their vice-captain and senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane to help his side to a fighting second innings total but he was caught behind in the third over of the morning to push India on the backfoot. AP

5/7 Ravichandran Ashwin once again didn't contribute a lot with the bat as he was trapped leg before wicket to Southee. AP

6/7 Rishabh Pant did hang around to take India into the lead, saving the team ignominy of innings defeat, but he fell for 25 when India were just eight runs in lead. AP