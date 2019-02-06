1/7 Tim Seifert gave New Zealand the perfect start as the opener slammed 84 off 43 to help New Zealand score 219. India were bowled out for 139, losing the match by 80 runs, their biggest T20I loss in terms of runs. AP

2/7 Skipper Kane Williamson provided the perfect support to Seifert with a knock of 34 off 22. Colin Munro also scored 34 to help New Zealand score 219. Twitter @ICC

3/7 Hardik Pandya went for many at Wellington as he leaked runs at an over rate of 12.75 despite taking two wickets. Other two pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also conceded at over 11 per over. AP

4/7 While every Indian bowler went for big runs in first T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal was India's most economical as he returned with match figures of 35/1 from four overs. AP

5/7 Skipper Rohit Sharma got out for 1 which led to a batting collapse reducing India to 77/6 before they were eventually bowled out for 139. AP

6/7 MS Dhoni top-scored for India with 39 off 31 balls but the chase was always going to be a difficult task as others kept falling around him. AP