Tim Seifert, Tim Southee lead New Zealand's all-round display as Kiwis inflict record loss on India in first T20I

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 06, 2019 17:34:27 IST
  • 1/7

    Tim Seifert gave New Zealand the perfect start as the opener slammed 84 off 43 to help New Zealand score 219. India were bowled out for 139, losing the match by 80 runs, their biggest T20I loss in terms of runs. AP

  • 2/7

    Skipper Kane Williamson provided the perfect support to Seifert with a knock of 34 off 22. Colin Munro also scored 34 to help New Zealand score 219. Twitter @ICC

  • 3/7

    Hardik Pandya went for many at Wellington as he leaked runs at an over rate of 12.75 despite taking two wickets. Other two pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also conceded at over 11 per over. AP

  • 4/7

    While every Indian bowler went for big runs in first T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal was India's most economical as he returned with match figures of 35/1 from four overs. AP

  • 5/7

    Skipper Rohit Sharma got out for 1 which led to a batting collapse reducing India to 77/6 before they were eventually bowled out for 139. AP

  • 6/7

    MS Dhoni top-scored for India with 39 off 31 balls but the chase was always going to be a difficult task as others kept falling around him. AP

  • 7/7

    Mitchell Santner took two for 24 perfectly supporting Tim Southee who scalped three wickets to bowl India out for 139. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also took two wickets each while Daryl Mitchell got one wicket. AP



Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

