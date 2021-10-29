Highlights, Bangladesh vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Windies keep campaign alive with thrilling win Bangladesh vs West Indies, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Dre Russ bowls the final over of the innings. Afif, on strike with the batters having crossed in the final over of the previous over, grabs a brace at the start of the over followed by a bye as Afif sets off after missing the ball, bringing his skipper on strike. Mahmudullah grabs a brace off the third after guiding the ball towards mid on. DROPPED! Fletcher puts down a chance at deep backward square leg after a mistimed pull by Mahmudullah off the fourth, allowing the batter a double. Did West Indies just drop the cup? Another misfield next ball, this time by Holder at wide long on that allows Mahmudullah to dash back for a second. Four needed off the last ball. Andre Russell finishes with a dot, as West Indies win by three runs, keeping their T20 World Cup campaign alive!