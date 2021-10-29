Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: West Indies prove too good for Bangladesh as Pollard and Co stay alive

Check out photos from the Super 12 contest between West Indies and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff October 29, 2021 21:15:56 IST
Andre Russell starred with the ball in the final over as West Indies clinched a last-gasp victory over Bangladesh to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2021. This was Windies' first win of the tournament after defeats to England and South Africa. AP

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. West Indies lost Chris Gayle to Mahedi Hasan, with their score reading 18/2 after 4.2 overs. AP

Roston Chase was handed his T20I debit, and impressed with a 46-ball 39 which included two fours. AP

Nicholas Pooran, too joined the fun, scoring 40 runs off just 22 balls to take Windies to 142/7. AP

In reply, Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with 44 runs but his team narrowly missed out on clinching victory, losing by three runs. With three losses out of three, Bangladesh are virtually knocked out of the tournament. AP

 

