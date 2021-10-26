T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: West Indies endure horror show with ball as South Africa open Super 12s account
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies
also read
First Cricket News
Curtly Ambrose is as much an achiever as Chris Gayle and entitled to his opinion, says Sir Viv Richards
Richards urged Gayle to take Ambrose's criticisms positively as he might just not be the only one taking a dig at his current form.
First Cricket Photos
West Indies' title defence off to horror start after getting routed by England
Check out some of the key moments from England's six-wicket win over West Indies in Dubai in our photo gallery
Sports
Quinton de Kock withdraws from team against West Indies as South Africa players ordered to take knee
De Kock refused to take a knee in South Africa's Test series in the West Indies earlier this year.