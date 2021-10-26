Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: West Indies endure horror show with ball as South Africa open Super 12s account

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies

FirstCricket Staff October 26, 2021 21:39:38 IST
Knocks from Aiden Markram (51*) and Rassie van der Dussen (43*) led South Africa to a dominating eight-wicket win over West Indies in Dubai at the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match on Tuesday. This was Windies' second defeat in as many matches. AP

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, left, and West Indies' Evin Lewis take the knee ahead of the match. A Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive had ordered their players to take a knee (as a gesture of battle against racism). However, in controversial circumstances, Quinton de Kock opted out of the match, refusing to take the knee. Reeza Hendricks replaced him instead. AP

Temba Bavuma won the toss and South Africa opted to field. Evin Lewis (56) made a strong start with Lendl Simmons, with the due forging a 73-run partnership for the first wicket. AP

Dwaine Pretorius celebrates taking the wicket of Chris Gayle. Pretorius finished with impressive figures of 3/17 from two overs. West Indies were restricted to 143/8 from 20 overs. AP

Aiden Markram registered his fifth T20I half-century, with the milestone coming in just 25 balls. South Africa eased to their first victory of the tournament in 18.2 overs. AP

