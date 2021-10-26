Highlights, South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: Markram, van der Dussen seal Proteas' dominant win Live Score South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Hello and welcome tour LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams are looking to register their first win after succumbing to defeats to Australia and England respectively, Stay tuned as we bring you updates leading upto the match.