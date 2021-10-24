Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff October 24, 2021 20:48:15 IST
T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh
T20 World Cup 2021 Photos Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalankas unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

Sri Lanka got the better of Bangladesh to open their Super 12 T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a five-wicket win on Sunday. Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 80 to steer the Lankans home. AP

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalankas unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

The match was marred by a controversy when Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara shared verbal exchanges with Bangladesh batter Liton Das after the latter was caught at mid-off. Tensions arose as the two of them attempted to shove each other, before being separated by players of both teams. AP

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalankas unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim waves his bat as he celebrates scoring a fifty. He played a knock of 62 off 52 balls. AP

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalankas unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim was involved in a 73-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (57*) to help Bangladesh post 171/4 from 20 overs. AP

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos Sri Lanka ride on Charith Asalankas unbeaten 80 to edge past Bangladesh

Charith Asalanka in action during the chase against Bangladesh. Asalanka's knock of 80 consisted of five fours and as many sixes. AP

 

Updated Date: October 24, 2021 20:50:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Brilliant Shakib seals Bangladesh's Super 12s berth with 84-run hammering of PNG
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Brilliant Shakib seals Bangladesh's Super 12s berth with 84-run hammering of PNG

Shakib Al Hasan played a central role in Bangladesh's commanding 84-run victory over Papua New Guinea with a stellar all-round performance.

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah says they need to improve in lot of areas
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah says they need to improve in lot of areas

It wasn't a convincing performance from Bangladesh but was enough to keep them in the competition after a rude shock against Scotland in their opening match.

Oman vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs
First Cricket News

Oman vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021, Highlights: Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs

Check out LIVE cricket score from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Oman and Bangladesh.