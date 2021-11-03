Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Perfect Pakistan ease into semi-finals after dismantling of Namibia

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and Namibia.

FirstCricket Staff November 03, 2021 00:49:26 IST
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam once again shone for Pakistan as they beat Namibia by 45 runs in Abu Dhabi to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. AP

Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79, off 50 balls to take Pakistan to 189/2 from 20 overs. AP

It was only in the 15th over that Namibia got a breakthrough via David Wiese's dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, breaking a 113-run stand. AP

Chasing 190, Namibia lost Michael van Lingen, who was cleaned up by Hasan Ali in the second over. AP

Craig Williams made a valiant 40 runs off 37 balls, but lacked support, barring a 47-run stand with Stephan Baard for the second wicket. AP

David Wiese, too, scored an unbeaten 43, but his team needed more players to step up and fell way short of the target set up by Pakistan. AP

David Wiese and Haris Rauf share a light moment following the match. AP

 

