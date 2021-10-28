Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Namibia make it 3 wins in 3 as they battle past Scotland in their Super 12 opener

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Scotland and Namibia.

FirstCricket Staff October 28, 2021 00:35:01 IST
Ruben Trumpelmann starred in the very first over of the Scotland-Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game as Namibia cruised to a four-wicket win to open their account in the tournament proper at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. AP

Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Trumpelmann got rid of George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Richard Berrington in the very first over. AP

Most of the Scottish batters disappointed, but Michael Leask put up a valiant effort with a knock of 44 off 27 balls. Scotland struggled their way to 109/8 from 20 overs. AP

The chase wasn't as smooth as Namibia would have expected. Scotland's Safyaan Sharif got rid of Michael van Lingen in the sixth over. AP

Less than four overs later, Chris Greaves saw off Zane Green for nine runs. AP

David Wiese played a crucial cameo for Namibia with his 14-ball 16, before being dismissed by Leask in the 18th. Time was running out for Scotland but that wicket was more like a lifeline for them. AP

JJ Smits' 32 came in just 23 balls, and he sealed the match with a smashing six over the point region. The loss was Scotland's second in as many games in the Super 12 stage. AP

Updated Date: October 28, 2021 00:35:01 IST

