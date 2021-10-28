T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Namibia make it 3 wins in 3 as they battle past Scotland in their Super 12 opener
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Scotland and Namibia.
also read
First Cricket News
T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia not done yet, looking to compete against big sides, says coach Pierre De Bruyn
T20 World Cup debutants Namibia beat Ireland in their final group match on Friday to qualify for Super 12s, finishing second in their group.
First Cricket News
T20 World Cup 2021: Chris Greaves' all-round performance powers Scotland to shock win over Bangladesh
Greaves' 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.
Photos
T20 World Cup 2021: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan power Afghanistan to massive win
Check out some of the best photos from Afghanistan's 130-run win over Scotland in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.