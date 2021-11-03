Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Martin Guptill's scintillating 93 headlines New Zealand's win over Scotland

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland.

FirstCricket Staff November 03, 2021 20:18:30 IST
Martin Guptill's 56-ball 93 was the major highlight of New Zealand's 16-run win over Scotland in a Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday. AP

Safyaan Sharif got rid of the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, who was caught by Matthew Cross behind the wickets. AP

Glenn Phillips (33) played a pivotal role later on to take New Zealand to 172/5. AP

Trent Boult finished with figures of 2/29, getting rid of skipper Kyle Coetzer and Calum MacLeod. AP

Michael Leask fought hard with an unbeaten 42, but even his 50-run stand with Chris Greaves was not enough for Scotland to win. AP

