Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Clinical Australia defeat New Zealand to clinch maiden title

Check out some photos from the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff November 15, 2021 00:27:05 IST
The Australian cricket team pose with the T20 World Cup trophy after beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. AP

Mitchell Marsh clicked when it mattered the most for Australia with an unbeaten knock of 77 off just 50 balls to guide his team to a maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Australia comfortably beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai. AP

Martin Guptill in action during the final. Guptill only managed 28 runs off 35 balls before he was dismissed in the 12th over. AP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson led from the front with a 48-ball knock of 85 as his side posted 172/4 from 20 overs. AP

Kane Williamson is being congratulated by Glenn Maxwell after being dismissed. AP

Trent Boult removed both Australian wickets, getting rid of Aaron Finch and David Warner. Boult finished with figures of 2/18. AP

Mitchell Marsh looks to go big in the T20 World Cup final. AP

David Warner was ad judged Player of the Tournament for his stellar show with the bat, as he aggregated 289 runs in the tournament. AP

 

Updated Date: November 15, 2021 00:27:05 IST

