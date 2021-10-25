Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan break Indian hearts as Pakistan end jinx

Check out some photos from Pakistan's crushing win over India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

FirstCricket Staff October 25, 2021 00:28:36 IST
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan sealed a historic victory for his team over arch-rivals India as they opened their T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 campaign in style. The opening duo ensured that Pakistan did not lose even a single wicket as they chased down India's total of 151 within 17.5 overs. AP

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first. Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early for the Men in Green, getting rid openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul within the first two overs. AP

Virat Kohli brought smiles to the Indian camp as well as the fans watching the contest, with a fifty. Kohli was dismissed by Shaheen in the 19th over for 57 runs. AP

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (39) forged a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed. Kohli later went onto forge a 41-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, that would enable India post 151/7 from 20 overs. AP

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan blasted six fours and three sixes en route to his unbeaten 79. AP

Skipper Babar Azam supported Rizwan well from the other end, with a knock of 68 runs off 52 balls. AP

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan following the match. AP

Updated Date: October 25, 2021 00:28:36 IST

