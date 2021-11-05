Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: All-round India punish stuttering Scotland to revive semi-final hopes

Check out photos from India's thumping win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff November 05, 2021 23:28:05 IST
T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: All-round India punish stuttering Scotland to revive semi-final hopes
India registered a thumping eight-wicket win over Scotland to keep their semi-final hopes alive in a T20 World Cup 2021 match on Friday. Scotland were bundled out for just 85 after being put into bat, and remained winless in the Super 12 stage. AP

Ravindra Jadeja spun his web to finish with three wickets. AP

Mohammed Shami was responsible for the dismissals of George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans. AP

Michael Leask (Left) and Calum MacLeod during the game. Leask top-scored for Scotland with 21 runs. AP

KL Rahul slammed a fifty off just 18 balls, the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh (12 balls). AP

Virat Kohli and his Indian team took some time off to meet some Scotland players in their dressing room after the match. Twitter @CricketScotland.

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time," tweeted Cricket Scotland. Twitter @CricketScotland

 

Updated Date: November 05, 2021 23:28:05 IST

TAGS:

