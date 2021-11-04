Firstcricket

T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: All-round India claim first points with thumping win over Afghanistan

Check out photos from the T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff November 04, 2021 00:38:11 IST
Virat Kohli's Team India returned to winning ways as they finally opened the T20 World Cup 2021 account with a thumping 66-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. AP

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field, but India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma forged a record 140-run stand. AP

Rohit Sharma (74) ran riot all over the ground, with eight fours and three sixes. AP

Towards the end of the Indian innings, Hardik Pandya was involved in a collision with Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, moments after Pandya was dropped by Najibullah Zadran at mid-off. Facing Naveen-ul-Haq, Pandya top-edged the ball into the air and as Najibullah dropped the catch, Pandya immediately went for a second, eventually colliding with the Afghan wicketkeeper and colliding into the ground. AP

Rishabh Pant played an unbeaten cameo of 27 runs off just 13 balls. AP

Gulbadin Naib celebrates after getting rid of KL Rahul. AP

 

In Afghanistan's chase of 212, there seemed to be a controversy when Ravindra Jadeja's diving catch was overturned by the third umpire. With Karim Janat look to go all the way in the 18th over, Jadeja made a diving effort to complete the catch in the deep, only for the decision to be sent up to the third umpire for referral. Even as the soft signal was out, the third umpire overturned the decision to give it Not Out, after Jadeja seemed to have brushed the ball on the grass following the catch. AP

R Ashwin played his first T20I in four years, and impressed straight away, with figures of 2/14. Here, Najibullah Zadran is seen being bowled by Ashwin. AP

Updated Date: November 04, 2021 00:38:11 IST

