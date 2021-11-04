T20 World Cup 2021 Photos: All-round India claim first points with thumping win over Afghanistan
Check out photos from the T20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.
also read
First Cricket News
T20 World Cup 2021: Beleaguered India take on gritty Afghans; Kohli faces big Ashwin question
India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand
First Cricket News
'Thoroughly deserved win', 'A big reality check': Twitter reacts to Pakistan's demolition of India
Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's dominant victory over India in the T20 World Cup 2021.
First Cricket News
T20 World Cup 2021: From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, 10 players to watch out for in main tournament
From KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, here are 10 players to keep an eye on in the T20 World Cup 2021.