Suryakumar Yadav, Indian pacers deliver under pressure to level series against England
Check out photos from the fourth T20I between India and England
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India vs England: Virat Kohli questions the importance of soft signal for outfield catches
Suryakumar Yadav was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire.
India vs England: Virat Kohli’s wasted masterclass emblematic of hosts' reliance on individual brilliance
A set Kohli is a boon for India in death overs, and his success will re-open the debate about his best batting position. From an Indian perspective, selection or strategy debate is the last thing they need at present with the series now on-the-line, let alone with the T20 World Cup in sight.
India vs England: Jofra Archer says he was excited to bowl first on slow wicket in first T20I
Returning from an elbow injury, Archer led England's bowling attack with three for 23 runs as they restricted India to 124 for 7 in 20 overs after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first.