Suryakumar Yadav, Indian pacers deliver under pressure to level series against England

Check out photos from the fourth T20I between India and England

FirstCricket Staff March 19, 2021 13:24:59 IST
Suryakumar Yadav, Indian pacers deliver under pressure to level series against England
It was a must-win match for India and the team showcased their fighting spirit with a eight-run win in the fourth T20I. The series is now level at 2-2 with the final game to be played on Saturday. Sportzpics

Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to field first. Jofra Archer removed Rohit Sharma for 12 while KL Rahul got out for 14. Archer ended up taking four wickets in the innings, giving away 33 runs. Sportzpics

Batting for the first time in the series, Suryakumar Yadav played a gem of a knock, scoring 57 off just 31 deliveries. His innings was vital for India after they lost a few key batsmen. Sportzpics

Suryakumar's dismissal resulted in a soft signal controversy. Third umpire was not sure if Dawid Malan had taken a clean catch at the boundary so he went with on-field umpire's soft signal, which was out. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played quickfire knocks which helped India to post 185 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Sportzpics

Jos Buttler couldn't make an impact in this T20I, but Jason Roy once again got a good start. He scored 40 off 27 deliveries before Hardik Pandya removed him. Sportzpics

At one stage, England were struggling at 66/3 but Ben Stokes took the attack to Indian bowlers. He smashed three sixes and four boundaries in his knock of 46 off just 23 balls. Sportzpics

The pressure was on Indian bowlers when Shardul Thakur changed the game around with wickets of Stokes and Eoin Morgan. England tried hard but at the end, they could manage only 177/8. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 19, 2021 13:24:59 IST

