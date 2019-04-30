1/6 Sunrisers Hyderabad secured an important win going into the business end of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab to consolidate their position at fourth place in the points table. Sportzopics

2/6 Playing his final match for the franchise, Sunrisers' David Warner was sublime once again notching 81 off 56 balls to provide a fantastic start for his side. Warner finished with 692 runs – the leading run scorer – before the Australian headed to begin his preparations for ICC World Cup. Sportzpics

3/6 Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was once again pick of KXIP bowlers, claiming two wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. He removed well-set Manish Pandey and Warner in one over but Sunrisers managed to amass 212 in the first innings. Sportzpics

4/6 Khaleel Ahmed provided the first breakthrough for Sunrisers in the second innings, removing Chris Gayle cheaply. The left-arm pacer eventually finished with three wickets. Sportzpics

5/6 Rashid Khan starred with the ball too, he stemmed the run flow in middle overs and also took three wickets for his side to derail Kings XI's chase. Sportzpics