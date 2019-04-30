Sunrisers Hyderabad add gloss to David Warner's last hurrah with big win over Kings XI Punjab
1/6
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured an important win going into the business end of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab to consolidate their position at fourth place in the points table. Sportzopics
2/6
Playing his final match for the franchise, Sunrisers' David Warner was sublime once again notching 81 off 56 balls to provide a fantastic start for his side. Warner finished with 692 runs – the leading run scorer – before the Australian headed to begin his preparations for ICC World Cup. Sportzpics
3/6
Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was once again pick of KXIP bowlers, claiming two wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. He removed well-set Manish Pandey and Warner in one over but Sunrisers managed to amass 212 in the first innings. Sportzpics
4/6
Khaleel Ahmed provided the first breakthrough for Sunrisers in the second innings, removing Chris Gayle cheaply. The left-arm pacer eventually finished with three wickets. Sportzpics
5/6
Rashid Khan starred with the ball too, he stemmed the run flow in middle overs and also took three wickets for his side to derail Kings XI's chase. Sportzpics
6/6
KL Rahul started his innings slowly but unfurled the big shots latter in knock to revive late hope in their chase but he was dismissed for 79 with Kings XI 53 runs adrift. Sportzpics