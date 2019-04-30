First Cricket
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
    Sunrisers Hyderabad secured an important win going into the business end of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab to consolidate their position at fourth place in the points table. Sportzopics

    Playing his final match for the franchise, Sunrisers' David Warner was sublime once again notching 81 off 56 balls to provide a fantastic start for his side. Warner finished with 692 runs – the leading run scorer – before the Australian headed to begin his preparations for ICC World Cup. Sportzpics

    Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was once again pick of KXIP bowlers, claiming two wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. He removed well-set Manish Pandey and Warner in one over but Sunrisers managed to amass 212 in the first innings. Sportzpics

    Khaleel Ahmed provided the first breakthrough for Sunrisers in the second innings, removing Chris Gayle cheaply. The left-arm pacer eventually finished with three wickets. Sportzpics

    Rashid Khan starred with the ball too, he stemmed the run flow in middle overs and also took three wickets for his side to derail Kings XI's chase. Sportzpics

    KL Rahul started his innings slowly but unfurled the big shots latter in knock to revive late hope in their chase but he was dismissed for 79 with Kings XI 53 runs adrift. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

