Stuart Broad's all-round display helps England beat West Indies in third Test, clinch cricket's comeback series
Check out the key moments from the third and final Test between England and West Indies
England captain Joe Root was all smiles after sealing the series with a victory over touring West Indies in Test third and final Test. The hosts registered a massive 269 runs win over Jason Holder and Co after trailing in the series 0-1. AP
West Indies captain won the toss in third Test and against decided to bowl. England's Ollie Pope rose to the occasion and manufactured a 91-run knock to steer his side to 369/10 in the first innings. Not to forget, Stuart Broad had also contributed immensely with his quickifre 62-run knock. AP
Kemar Roach was the stand-out bowler for West Indies as the pacer picked up four wickets, including the likes of Dom Simbley and Ben Stokes. AP
West Indies found it difficult to get going in the first innings, succumbing to just 197. From here, England dominated the game. Jason Holder had top-scored for Windies (46). It was Stuart Broad who did most of the damage as the experienced pacer finished his spell with a six-for. AP
Rory Burns made sure England had an upper hand in the second innings as well. He stroked a fine 90-run knock and with help of Sibley (56*) and Root (68*), England reached 226/2 before they declared the innings, giving a 399-run target for the tourists. AP
Stuart Broad returned with the ball and shone again, as he picked up another four wickets, helping England bowl Windies out for a mere 129 runs in the second innings. Windies lost the Test match by 269 runs. England came back strongly to win the series 2-1 after starting the series on a losing note. AP