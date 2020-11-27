Firstcricket

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch help Australia beat India in 1st ODI by 66 runs

Check out the key moments from the first ODI played between India and Australia at the SCG.

FirstCricket Staff November 27, 2020 18:59:01 IST
Australia displayed an all-round show as they beat India in the first of the three ODIS at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by 66 runs. AFP

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Aaron Finch and David Warner put on 156 for the first wicket before Mohammed Shami removed Warner on 69. Finch carried on and struck a century, finishing with score of 114 off 124 balls. AFP

Steve Smith, batting at number 3 for Australia, came back to form after series of failures during IPL 2020. He scored 105 off just 66 balls, which included 11 fours and 4 sixes. AFP

Mohammed Shami was the best bowler in action for India on Friday as the pacer picked up 3 for 59 from his quota of 10 overs. He was the only Indian bowler to finish with economy of under 6. Aussies set India a target of 375 runs at the end of fifty overs. AFP

Chasing the total, India got off to a good start but Josh Hazlewood struck thrice quickly, removing Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, to push India on back foot. Shikhar Dhawan, opening the innings, played a good hand, finishing with 74 off 86 balls. AFP

Hardik Pandya looked set for his first ODI ton on Friday. He played well for his 90 off 76 balls and was the best batsman for India. However the increasing run-rate got better of him in the 39th over of the chase and with India still at some distance away from the target. In the end, India could only manage 308/8 in their fifty overs. AFP

Updated Date: November 27, 2020 19:01:00 IST

