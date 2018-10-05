Spin trio run riot on Day 3 as India thrash West Indies by innings and 272 runs to go 1-0 up in Test series
-
1/7
Kuldeep Yadav (5/57) recorded his maiden Test five-wicket haul to help skittle West Indies out for 196 in their second essay. AP
-
2/7
Roston Chase celebrates his fifty during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP
-
3/7
Keemo Paul bats during his innings of 47 during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP
-
4/7
Rishabh Pant stumps Shannon Gabriel to bring West Indies' first innings to an end at the 181-run mark. AP
-
5/7
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing stand-in West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 3. AP
-
6/7
Kieran Powell (83) emerged a lone fighter from the Windies batting unit in their second innings. AP
-
7/7
The victorious Indian team leave the field after going 1-0 up in the series with an innings win at Rajkot. AP