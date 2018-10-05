1/7 Kuldeep Yadav (5/57) recorded his maiden Test five-wicket haul to help skittle West Indies out for 196 in their second essay. AP

2/7 Roston Chase celebrates his fifty during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP

3/7 Keemo Paul bats during his innings of 47 during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP

4/7 Rishabh Pant stumps Shannon Gabriel to bring West Indies' first innings to an end at the 181-run mark. AP

5/7 Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing stand-in West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 3. AP

6/7 Kieran Powell (83) emerged a lone fighter from the Windies batting unit in their second innings. AP