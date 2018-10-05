First Cricket
Spin trio run riot on Day 3 as India thrash West Indies by innings and 272 runs to go 1-0 up in Test series

FirstCricket Staff, Oct,06 2018
  • 1/7

    Kuldeep Yadav (5/57) recorded his maiden Test five-wicket haul to help skittle West Indies out for 196 in their second essay. AP

  • 2/7

    Roston Chase celebrates his fifty during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP

  • 3/7

    Keemo Paul bats during his innings of 47 during West Indies' first innings on Day 3. AP

  • 4/7

    Rishabh Pant stumps Shannon Gabriel to bring West Indies' first innings to an end at the 181-run mark. AP

  • 5/7

    Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing stand-in West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 3. AP

  • 6/7

    Kieran Powell (83) emerged a lone fighter from the Windies batting unit in their second innings. AP

  • 7/7

    The victorious Indian team leave the field after going 1-0 up in the series with an innings win at Rajkot. AP




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

