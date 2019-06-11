1/7 Only 7.3 overs were bowled in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Tuesday after heavy rain abandoned the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies. The Proteas earned their first points in the tournament. AP

2/7 West Indies won the toss and put the Proteas to bat. However, Hashim Amla's stint at the crease was short-lived and was dismissed for just six runs by Sheldon Cottrell. AP

3/7 WEst Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the dismissal of Hashim Amla. Despite the no-result, Cottrell finished with figures of 2-18 from four overs. AP

4/7 South Africa's Aiden Markram makes his long way back to the crease after being dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell. AP

5/7 After opening the innings with Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 17 runs when the rain made its appearance just 40 minutes after the start of play. AP

6/7 South Africa skipper Faf du Pless (Left) and Quinton de Kock (Right) walk back to the pavilion after rain stopped lay. The Proteas registered a total of 29-2 from 7.3 overs when the covers came on due to heavy showers. AP