ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • 1/7
    Only 7.3 overs were bowled in Southampton's Rose Bowl on Tuesday after heavy rain abandoned the ICC Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies. The Proteas earned their first points in the tournament. AP

  • 2/7
    West Indies won the toss and put the Proteas to bat. However, Hashim Amla's stint at the crease was short-lived and was dismissed for just six runs by Sheldon Cottrell. AP

  • 3/7
    WEst Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the dismissal of Hashim Amla. Despite the no-result, Cottrell finished with figures of 2-18 from four overs. AP

  • 4/7
    South Africa's Aiden Markram makes his long way back to the crease after being dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell. AP

  • 5/7
    After opening the innings with Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 17 runs when the rain made its appearance just 40 minutes after the start of play. AP

  • 6/7
    South Africa skipper Faf du Pless (Left) and Quinton de Kock (Right) walk back to the pavilion after rain stopped lay. The Proteas registered a total of 29-2 from 7.3 overs when the covers came on due to heavy showers. AP

  • 7/7
    The Ground staff in Southampton had to work hard to clear the stadium, but persistent rain only made their job harder. The match was officially called off after five long hours, prolonging the Proteas' wait for their first win in the tournament. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

