1/7 Kolkata Knight Riders stay in contention for one remaining playoff spot thanks to a superb seven wickets victory against Kings XI Punjab. Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was the star of the match. Sportzpics

2/7 Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Sandeep Warrier struck early in the innings, dismissing Chris Gayle and KL Rahul cheaply. Sportzpicc

3/7 After early setbacks, Nicolas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal shared a good 69-run partnership. Southpaw Pooran fell just two short of a half-century. Sportzpics

4/7 Sam Curran ensured Kings XI Punjab post a decent total on board after 20 overs. He smashed 55 in just 24 balls, with seven fours and two sixes to his name. The Punjab side made 183/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill were off to a bang in the second innings. In six overs, they scored 62 runs with Lynn making 46 from just 22 balls. Sportzpics

6/7 Andre Russell didn't make a great impact in the match but still played a decent cameo with the bat. He scored 24 off 14 balls, hitting two big sixes. Sportzpics