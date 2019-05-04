Shubman Gill shines as Kolkata Knight Riders score comfortable victory over Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders stay in contention for one remaining playoff spot thanks to a superb seven wickets victory against Kings XI Punjab. Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was the star of the match. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Sandeep Warrier struck early in the innings, dismissing Chris Gayle and KL Rahul cheaply. Sportzpicc
After early setbacks, Nicolas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal shared a good 69-run partnership. Southpaw Pooran fell just two short of a half-century. Sportzpics
Sam Curran ensured Kings XI Punjab post a decent total on board after 20 overs. He smashed 55 in just 24 balls, with seven fours and two sixes to his name. The Punjab side made 183/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill were off to a bang in the second innings. In six overs, they scored 62 runs with Lynn making 46 from just 22 balls. Sportzpics
Andre Russell didn't make a great impact in the match but still played a decent cameo with the bat. He scored 24 off 14 balls, hitting two big sixes. Sportzpics
The match though belonged to Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten till the end and scored 65 off 49 balls. Kolkata chased down the target with 12 balls to spare. Sportzpics