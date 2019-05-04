First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
ENG in IRE | One-off ODI May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 05, 2019
IRE vs WI
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  • 1/7
    Kolkata Knight Riders stay in contention for one remaining playoff spot thanks to a superb seven wickets victory against Kings XI Punjab. Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was the star of the match. Sportzpics

    Kolkata Knight Riders stay in contention for one remaining playoff spot thanks to a superb seven wickets victory against Kings XI Punjab. Knight Riders' batsman Shubman Gill was the star of the match. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Sandeep Warrier struck early in the innings, dismissing Chris Gayle and KL Rahul cheaply. Sportzpicc

    Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field first. Pacer Sandeep Warrier struck early in the innings, dismissing Chris Gayle and KL Rahul cheaply. Sportzpicc

  • 3/7
    After early setbacks, Nicolas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal shared a good 69-run partnership. Southpaw Pooran fell just two short of a half-century. Sportzpics

    After early setbacks, Nicolas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal shared a good 69-run partnership. Southpaw Pooran fell just two short of a half-century. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    Sam Curran ensured Kings XI Punjab post a decent total on board after 20 overs. He smashed 55 in just 24 balls, with seven fours and two sixes to his name. The Punjab side made 183/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Sam Curran ensured Kings XI Punjab post a decent total on board after 20 overs. He smashed 55 in just 24 balls, with seven fours and two sixes to his name. The Punjab side made 183/6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill were off to a bang in the second innings. In six overs, they scored 62 runs with Lynn making 46 from just 22 balls. Sportzpics

    Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill were off to a bang in the second innings. In six overs, they scored 62 runs with Lynn making 46 from just 22 balls. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Andre Russell didn't make a great impact in the match but still played a decent cameo with the bat. He scored 24 off 14 balls, hitting two big sixes. Sportzpics

    Andre Russell didn't make a great impact in the match but still played a decent cameo with the bat. He scored 24 off 14 balls, hitting two big sixes. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    The match though belonged to Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten till the end and scored 65 off 49 balls. Kolkata chased down the target with 12 balls to spare. Sportzpics

    The match though belonged to Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten till the end and scored 65 off 49 balls. Kolkata chased down the target with 12 balls to spare. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all