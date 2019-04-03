Shreyas Gopal wreaks havoc as RR collects first points in IPL 2019 with fourth consecutive loss of RCB
Shreyas Gopal took three wickets for 12 as RCB were restricted to 158 in 20 overs after batting first before RR won the match by seven wickets. Sportzpics
Shreyas Gopal ran through RCB's top order as he forced a batting collapse with the wicket of Virat Kohli whom he cleaned up for 23. Sportzpics
AB de Villiers succumbed for 13 quickly after Virat Kohli's departure while Shreyas Gopal was once again the destructor. Sportzpics
Parthiv Patel proved to be the saviour with the bat for RCB as he slammed his fastest IPL fifty and made 67 in 41 balls to help his side reach a respectful total. Sportzpics
Jos Buttler slammed 59 off 43 and Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 23 as RR finally crossed the winning line in IPL 2019. Sportzpics
Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB who took 2/17 in four overs despite other bowlers going for plenty. Sportzpics