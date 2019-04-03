1/6 Shreyas Gopal took three wickets for 12 as RCB were restricted to 158 in 20 overs after batting first before RR won the match by seven wickets. Sportzpics

2/6 Shreyas Gopal ran through RCB's top order as he forced a batting collapse with the wicket of Virat Kohli whom he cleaned up for 23. Sportzpics

3/6 AB de Villiers succumbed for 13 quickly after Virat Kohli's departure while Shreyas Gopal was once again the destructor. Sportzpics

4/6 Parthiv Patel proved to be the saviour with the bat for RCB as he slammed his fastest IPL fifty and made 67 in 41 balls to help his side reach a respectful total. Sportzpics

5/6 Jos Buttler slammed 59 off 43 and Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 23 as RR finally crossed the winning line in IPL 2019. Sportzpics