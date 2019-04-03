First Cricket
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  • 1/6
    Shreyas Gopal took three wickets for 12 as RCB were restricted to 158 in 20 overs after batting first before RR won the match by seven wickets. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Shreyas Gopal ran through RCB's top order as he forced a batting collapse with the wicket of Virat Kohli whom he cleaned up for 23. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    AB de Villiers succumbed for 13 quickly after Virat Kohli's departure while Shreyas Gopal was once again the destructor. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Parthiv Patel proved to be the saviour with the bat for RCB as he slammed his fastest IPL fifty and made 67 in 41 balls to help his side reach a respectful total. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Jos Buttler slammed 59 off 43 and Rahul Tripathi scored 34 off 23 as RR finally crossed the winning line in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB who took 2/17 in four overs despite other bowlers going for plenty. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

