1/6 Shimron Hetmyer (139) top-scored with the bat as West Indies thrashed India by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. AP

2/6 Shai Hope was the other centurion for the visitors. His unbeaten knock of 102, which included seven fours and a maximum, helped the visitors chase down India’s total of 287 with 13 balls to spare. AP

3/6 In the bowling department, Sheldon Cottrell rattled through the Indian top-order, picking up valuable wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. AP

4/6 Cottrell was assisted by fellow seamers Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, who picked up two wickets each on a slow Chennai wicket. AP

5/6 After the Indian top-order was cheaply dismissed, Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the visitors with his knock of 70 which included five fours and a maximum. AP