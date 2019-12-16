First Cricket
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
    Shimron Hetmyer (139) top-scored with the bat as West Indies thrashed India by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. AP

    Shai Hope was the other centurion for the visitors. His unbeaten knock of 102, which included seven fours and a maximum, helped the visitors chase down India’s total of 287 with 13 balls to spare. AP

    In the bowling department, Sheldon Cottrell rattled through the Indian top-order, picking up valuable wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. AP

    Cottrell was assisted by fellow seamers Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, who picked up two wickets each on a slow Chennai wicket. AP

    After the Indian top-order was cheaply dismissed, Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the visitors with his knock of 70 which included five fours and a maximum. AP

    Meanwhile, under-fire batsman Rishabh Pant joined forces with Iyer and played a crucial inning of 71 runs, including seven fours and a six, to power the visitors to 287/8 at the end of their fifty overs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

