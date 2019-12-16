Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope slam tons as West Indies cruise to comfortable eight-wicket win over India in first ODI
Shimron Hetmyer (139) top-scored with the bat as West Indies thrashed India by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. AP
Shai Hope was the other centurion for the visitors. His unbeaten knock of 102, which included seven fours and a maximum, helped the visitors chase down India’s total of 287 with 13 balls to spare. AP
In the bowling department, Sheldon Cottrell rattled through the Indian top-order, picking up valuable wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. AP
Cottrell was assisted by fellow seamers Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, who picked up two wickets each on a slow Chennai wicket. AP
After the Indian top-order was cheaply dismissed, Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for the visitors with his knock of 70 which included five fours and a maximum. AP
Meanwhile, under-fire batsman Rishabh Pant joined forces with Iyer and played a crucial inning of 71 runs, including seven fours and a six, to power the visitors to 287/8 at the end of their fifty overs. AP
