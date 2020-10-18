Firstcricket

Shikhar Dhawan slams ton in DC's victory over CSK; AB de Villiers' 'freak' innings helps RCB beat RR

Catch the memorable moments from Delhi Capitals' win over Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory against Rajasthan Royals.

FirstCricket Staff October 18, 2020 12:23:52 IST
Shikhar Dhawan slammed his first IPL ton, scoring 101 off 58 as Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis scored 58 off 47 to give Chennai Super Kings a good start after other opener Sam Curran got out for a duck. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis was ably assisted by Ambati Rayudu who scored 45 off 25 to help CSK psot 179/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja was asked to defend 17 in the last over of the match by CSK but Axar Patel smashed three sixes as DC won by five wickets. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

In the first match of the double-header, RR took on RCB. Robin Uthappa opened the innings for RR and smashed 41 off 22 as they scored 177/6. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he took four wickets and gave away just 26 in four overs. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli anchored the chase for RCB with a knock of 43 off 32 but got out in 14th over leaving a huge task behind for AB de Villiers. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

No task, however, is impossible for AB de Villiers, who blasted 55 off 22 and helped RCB score 75 in the last six overs to win the match by seven wickets. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

