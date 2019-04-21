First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 37 Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 36 Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • 1/11
    Shreyas Iyer (second from right) played a captain's innings of 58 off 49 balls to see his side home by 5 wickets. Delhi began to lose wickets as the last overs and target approached but Iyer's calm presence in the middle made sure the hosts crossed the victory-mark easily. Sportzpics

    Shreyas Iyer (second from right) played a captain's innings of 58 off 49 balls to see his side home by 5 wickets. Delhi began to lose wickets as the last overs and target approached but Iyer's calm presence in the middle made sure the hosts crossed the victory-mark easily. Sportzpics

  • 2/11
    Making his debut in IPL, Harpreet Brar, at the end of the innings, provided a much-needed boost to the Punjab innings, stroking 20 runs off 12 balls to take his side to a competitive total of 163/7. Sportzpics

    Making his debut in IPL, Harpreet Brar, at the end of the innings, provided a much-needed boost to the Punjab innings, stroking 20 runs off 12 balls to take his side to a competitive total of 163/7. Sportzpics

  • 3/11
    Shikhar Dhawan showed maturity with the bat and scored 56 off 51 balls. He made sure that he occupied the crease at one end and formed 92-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to take Delhi into a comfortable position. Sportzpics

    Shikhar Dhawan showed maturity with the bat and scored 56 off 51 balls. He made sure that he occupied the crease at one end and formed 92-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to take Delhi into a comfortable position. Sportzpics

  • 4/11
    Rishabh Pant played another silly shit on Saturday night to get out. Delhi were cruising to victory at 128/2 when Pant decided to play a heave and ended up giving a catch to player in the deep. Sportzpics

    Rishabh Pant played another silly shit on Saturday night to get out. Delhi were cruising to victory at 128/2 when Pant decided to play a heave and ended up giving a catch to player in the deep. Sportzpics

  • 5/11
    Colin Ingram smashed three boundaries in 18th over of the innings to relieve the pressure building on the home team. He got out in the next over but those boundaries helped close the gap between Delhi and victory. Sportzpics

    Colin Ingram smashed three boundaries in 18th over of the innings to relieve the pressure building on the home team. He got out in the next over but those boundaries helped close the gap between Delhi and victory. Sportzpics

  • 6/11
    In the afternoon match, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane in this match as Rajasthan's captain after the Indian batsman failed to lead the side to victory in the most matches in the competition. Sportzpics

    In the afternoon match, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane in this match as Rajasthan's captain after the Indian batsman failed to lead the side to victory in the most matches in the competition. Sportzpics

  • 7/11
    Batting first, Mumbai Indians received a jolt again as they lost Rohit Sharma early on for just 5. It was yet again Quinton de Kock who came to the rescue of the visiting team as he smashed 65 off 47 balls before getting out. Sportzpics

    Batting first, Mumbai Indians received a jolt again as they lost Rohit Sharma early on for just 5. It was yet again Quinton de Kock who came to the rescue of the visiting team as he smashed 65 off 47 balls before getting out. Sportzpics

  • 8/11
    Surya Kumar Yadav was not at his fluent best on Saturday but he occupied one end for a long time. He scored 34 off 33 while coming to bat No 3 for Mumbai Indians. The visitors managed 161/5 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Surya Kumar Yadav was not at his fluent best on Saturday but he occupied one end for a long time. He scored 34 off 33 while coming to bat No 3 for Mumbai Indians. The visitors managed 161/5 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 9/11
    Riyan Parag (left) played a handy innings of 43 runs made in just 29 balls, forming an important partnership with Steve Smith of 70 runs, which paved the way for the home team to victory. Sportzpics

    Riyan Parag (left) played a handy innings of 43 runs made in just 29 balls, forming an important partnership with Steve Smith of 70 runs, which paved the way for the home team to victory. Sportzpics

  • 10/11
    Rahul Chahar was again excellent on Saturday night, picking up three wickets that of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes. He has been bowling really well in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

    Rahul Chahar was again excellent on Saturday night, picking up three wickets that of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes. He has been bowling really well in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

  • 11/11
    Rajasthan lost Rahane early in the chase and required Sanju Samson to play a good innings. He played 19 balls and scored 35 off it to give a good start to RR despite the loss of his opening partner early on. Sportzpics

    Rajasthan lost Rahane early in the chase and required Sanju Samson to play a good innings. He played 19 balls and scored 35 off it to give a good start to RR despite the loss of his opening partner early on. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 9 4 5 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 9 2 7 0 4
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all