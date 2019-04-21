1/11 Shreyas Iyer (second from right) played a captain's innings of 58 off 49 balls to see his side home by 5 wickets. Delhi began to lose wickets as the last overs and target approached but Iyer's calm presence in the middle made sure the hosts crossed the victory-mark easily. Sportzpics

2/11 Making his debut in IPL, Harpreet Brar, at the end of the innings, provided a much-needed boost to the Punjab innings, stroking 20 runs off 12 balls to take his side to a competitive total of 163/7. Sportzpics

3/11 Shikhar Dhawan showed maturity with the bat and scored 56 off 51 balls. He made sure that he occupied the crease at one end and formed 92-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to take Delhi into a comfortable position. Sportzpics

4/11 Rishabh Pant played another silly shit on Saturday night to get out. Delhi were cruising to victory at 128/2 when Pant decided to play a heave and ended up giving a catch to player in the deep. Sportzpics

5/11 Colin Ingram smashed three boundaries in 18th over of the innings to relieve the pressure building on the home team. He got out in the next over but those boundaries helped close the gap between Delhi and victory. Sportzpics

6/11 In the afternoon match, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. Steve Smith replaced Ajinkya Rahane in this match as Rajasthan's captain after the Indian batsman failed to lead the side to victory in the most matches in the competition. Sportzpics

7/11 Batting first, Mumbai Indians received a jolt again as they lost Rohit Sharma early on for just 5. It was yet again Quinton de Kock who came to the rescue of the visiting team as he smashed 65 off 47 balls before getting out. Sportzpics

8/11 Surya Kumar Yadav was not at his fluent best on Saturday but he occupied one end for a long time. He scored 34 off 33 while coming to bat No 3 for Mumbai Indians. The visitors managed 161/5 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

9/11 Riyan Parag (left) played a handy innings of 43 runs made in just 29 balls, forming an important partnership with Steve Smith of 70 runs, which paved the way for the home team to victory. Sportzpics

10/11 Rahul Chahar was again excellent on Saturday night, picking up three wickets that of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes. He has been bowling really well in IPL 2019. Sportzpics