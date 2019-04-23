1/6 Kagiso Rabada (second from left) displayed an athletic piece of fielding off his own bowling as he ran out Sanju Samson at the non-striker's end. Samson departed for a diamond duck and the wicket pushed Rajasthan on back-foot straightaway after DC captain won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Sportzpics

2/6 Ajinkya Rahane blasted a 63-ball 105 to give Rajasthan Royals a solid base to post a massive total in the end. Rahane had been under close watch after his dull performance with the bat in the tournament till this match. After fall of the first wicket, he did not hold himself back and continued to attack the bowlers and reached his second IPL century in the 17th over of the innings. Sportzpics

3/6 Rajasthan captain Steve Smith played a good innings yet again for his side, scoring 50 off 32 balls and most importantly forming a 130-run stand for the second wicket with Rahane. At the end of 20 overs, the home team reached the total of 191/6. Sportzpics

4/6 Chasing 192 to win, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw began the innings on a blistering note, adding 72 runs for the first wicket in just 7.2 overs. Dhawan scored 54 off 27 balls while Shaw managed 42 off 39 balls. Spozrtpics

5/6 Shreyas Gopal (right) was yet again the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers. He went for runs in this match but was able to take two key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics