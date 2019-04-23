First Cricket
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
    Kagiso Rabada (second from left) displayed an athletic piece of fielding off his own bowling as he ran out Sanju Samson at the non-striker's end. Samson departed for a diamond duck and the wicket pushed Rajasthan on back-foot straightaway after DC captain won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Sportzpics

    Ajinkya Rahane blasted a 63-ball 105 to give Rajasthan Royals a solid base to post a massive total in the end. Rahane had been under close watch after his dull performance with the bat in the tournament till this match. After fall of the first wicket, he did not hold himself back and continued to attack the bowlers and reached his second IPL century in the 17th over of the innings. Sportzpics

    Rajasthan captain Steve Smith played a good innings yet again for his side, scoring 50 off 32 balls and most importantly forming a 130-run stand for the second wicket with Rahane. At the end of 20 overs, the home team reached the total of 191/6. Sportzpics

    Chasing 192 to win, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw began the innings on a blistering note, adding 72 runs for the first wicket in just 7.2 overs. Dhawan scored 54 off 27 balls while Shaw managed 42 off 39 balls. Spozrtpics

    Shreyas Gopal (right) was yet again the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers. He went for runs in this match but was able to take two key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics

    After Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw departed, Rishabh Pant (78 0ff 36 balls) carried on with his blitzkrieg. In his match-winning innings, he smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. The RR bowlers, at one stage, did not know where to bowl at Pant, who took the team home with six wickets in hand. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

