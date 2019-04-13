Shikhar Dhawan returns to form as Delhi Capitals register maiden win at Eden Gardens
Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97 to steer Delhi Capitals to their first win at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics
Kolkata Kinght Riders made three changes to their team with Joe Denly being one of the changes. He got off to a worst possible start to his IPL career with a golden duck as Ishant Sharma cleaned him up off the first ball of the match. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill relished his opportunity as an opener, stroking some wonderful strokes in his second IPL fifty, laying a strong foundation for KKR. Sportzpics
Andre Russell carried his splendid form in the IPL as he swashbuckled 45 off 21 before he was dismissed by Chris Morris. His power-hitting helped KKR post 178/7 in 20 overs
After losing opener Prithvi Shaw early, Russell ended captain Shreyas Iyer's stay in the middle as well, getting rid of him in the Powerplay. Sportzpics
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan ensured Delhi Capitals cruised towards the target, forging a 105-run stand to bat KKR out of the competition. Sportzpics