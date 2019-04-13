First Cricket
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
    Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97 to steer Delhi Capitals to their first win at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

    Kolkata Kinght Riders made three changes to their team with Joe Denly being one of the changes. He got off to a worst possible start to his IPL career with a golden duck as Ishant Sharma cleaned him up off the first ball of the match. Sportzpics

    Shubman Gill relished his opportunity as an opener, stroking some wonderful strokes in his second IPL fifty, laying a strong foundation for KKR. Sportzpics

    Andre Russell carried his splendid form in the IPL as he swashbuckled 45 off 21 before he was dismissed by Chris Morris. His power-hitting helped KKR post 178/7 in 20 overs

    After losing opener Prithvi Shaw early, Russell ended captain Shreyas Iyer's stay in the middle as well, getting rid of him in the Powerplay. Sportzpics

    Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan ensured Delhi Capitals cruised towards the target, forging a 105-run stand to bat KKR out of the competition. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

