1/6 Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 97 to steer Delhi Capitals to their first win at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

2/6 Kolkata Kinght Riders made three changes to their team with Joe Denly being one of the changes. He got off to a worst possible start to his IPL career with a golden duck as Ishant Sharma cleaned him up off the first ball of the match. Sportzpics

3/6 Shubman Gill relished his opportunity as an opener, stroking some wonderful strokes in his second IPL fifty, laying a strong foundation for KKR. Sportzpics

4/6 Andre Russell carried his splendid form in the IPL as he swashbuckled 45 off 21 before he was dismissed by Chris Morris. His power-hitting helped KKR post 178/7 in 20 overs

5/6 After losing opener Prithvi Shaw early, Russell ended captain Shreyas Iyer's stay in the middle as well, getting rid of him in the Powerplay. Sportzpics