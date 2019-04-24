First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • 1/6
    After Shane Watson's wicket late in chase, the home side stuttered towards the finishing line but managed to clinch victory with one ball to spare. With the win, CSK reclaimed the top spot of the points table. Sportzpics

    After Shane Watson's wicket late in chase, the home side stuttered towards the finishing line but managed to clinch victory with one ball to spare. With the win, CSK reclaimed the top spot of the points table. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Shane Watson returned to form with a roaring 96 for CSK to lead his side to a six-wicket win over SRH in Chennai. Sportzpics

    Shane Watson returned to form with a roaring 96 for CSK to lead his side to a six-wicket win over SRH in Chennai. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    Harbhajan Singh provided an early breakthrough for CSK, dismissing in-form Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Sportzpics

    Harbhajan Singh provided an early breakthrough for CSK, dismissing in-form Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Orange cap holder, David Warner, was once again amidst runs as he slammed his 7th half-century in 10 games for SRH. Sportzpics

    Orange cap holder, David Warner, was once again amidst runs as he slammed his 7th half-century in 10 games for SRH. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Watson was not the only one to find his form as Manish Pandey, who batted at number three in skipper Kane Williamson's absence, blasted 83 off 49 balls helping SRH post 175 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Watson was not the only one to find his form as Manish Pandey, who batted at number three in skipper Kane Williamson's absence, blasted 83 off 49 balls helping SRH post 175 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    CSK reaped rich rewards of backing Watson as the star opener delivered a match-winning performance to help Super Kings return to winning ways after consecutive losses. Sportzpics

    CSK reaped rich rewards of backing Watson as the star opener delivered a match-winning performance to help Super Kings return to winning ways after consecutive losses. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all