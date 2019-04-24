1/6 After Shane Watson's wicket late in chase, the home side stuttered towards the finishing line but managed to clinch victory with one ball to spare. With the win, CSK reclaimed the top spot of the points table. Sportzpics

2/6 Shane Watson returned to form with a roaring 96 for CSK to lead his side to a six-wicket win over SRH in Chennai. Sportzpics

3/6 Harbhajan Singh provided an early breakthrough for CSK, dismissing in-form Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Sportzpics

4/6 Orange cap holder, David Warner, was once again amidst runs as he slammed his 7th half-century in 10 games for SRH. Sportzpics

5/6 Watson was not the only one to find his form as Manish Pandey, who batted at number three in skipper Kane Williamson's absence, blasted 83 off 49 balls helping SRH post 175 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics