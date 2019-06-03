First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  • 1/9
    Mushfiqur Rahim (75) and Shakib Al Hasan shone for Bangladesh as the Asian team defeated South Africa by 21 runs in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday. The duo put up a 142-run partnership for the third wicket. AFP

  • 2/9
    Bangladesh's opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal built a 60-run stand, until the latter departed for 16 runs. AFP

  • 3/9
    South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after removing Soumya Sarkar. The left-handed batsman scored 42 runs from 30 balls, while Phehlukwayo finished with figures of 2/52. Reuters

  • 4/9
    Bangladesh's star player Shakib Al Hasan entertained fans with an 84-ball knock of 75, which consisted of eight fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Imran Tahir. Reuters

  • 5/9
    South Africa's Imran Tahir is over the moon after picking up the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun. Tahir finished with a spell of 2-57. However, Bangadesh went onto post a huge total of 330-6. AFP

  • 6/9
    South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was the lone half-centurion for the Proteas, scoring 62 runs. Three other batsmen –Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and JP Duminy were dismissed for 45, 41 and 45 runs respectively. AFP

  • 7/9
    Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after dismissing David Miller for 38 runs. South Africa were struggling at 202-4 at this point. Reuters

  • 8/9
    Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin celebrates with Shakib Al Hasan after seeing off Rassie van der Dussen. He finished with a spell of 2-57. AFP

  • 9/9
    Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan shakes hands with Kagiso Rabada after the former began their World Cup campaign with a win. This was South Africa's second consecutive loss in as many World Cup games. AFP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
