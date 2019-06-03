1/9 Mushfiqur Rahim (75) and Shakib Al Hasan shone for Bangladesh as the Asian team defeated South Africa by 21 runs in the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday. The duo put up a 142-run partnership for the third wicket. AFP

2/9 Bangladesh's opening pair of Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal built a 60-run stand, until the latter departed for 16 runs. AFP

3/9 South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after removing Soumya Sarkar. The left-handed batsman scored 42 runs from 30 balls, while Phehlukwayo finished with figures of 2/52. Reuters

4/9 Bangladesh's star player Shakib Al Hasan entertained fans with an 84-ball knock of 75, which consisted of eight fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Imran Tahir. Reuters

5/9 South Africa's Imran Tahir is over the moon after picking up the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun. Tahir finished with a spell of 2-57. However, Bangadesh went onto post a huge total of 330-6. AFP

6/9 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was the lone half-centurion for the Proteas, scoring 62 runs. Three other batsmen –Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and JP Duminy were dismissed for 45, 41 and 45 runs respectively. AFP

7/9 Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after dismissing David Miller for 38 runs. South Africa were struggling at 202-4 at this point. Reuters

8/9 Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin celebrates with Shakib Al Hasan after seeing off Rassie van der Dussen. He finished with a spell of 2-57. AFP