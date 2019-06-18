1/9 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das built a 189-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Tigers beat West Indies by seven wickets to complete their highest-ever run chase in ODIs. This was also the second highest run-chase in World Cups. Reuters

2/9 West Indies' Chris Gayle walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck. Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed the swashbuckling opener after he went 13 balls remaining scoreless. AP

3/9 West Indies' Shai Hope continued his impressive form, but missed out on a century after he was dismissed for 96 by Mustafizur Rahman. He put up a 116-run stand with Evin Lewis for the second wicket. AP

4/9 Evin Lewis played a knock of 70, which consisted of six fours and two sixes. Apart from him and Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, too, scored a half-century in the innings. AP

5/9 Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after dismissing Andre Russell for a duck. Mustafizur finished with 3-59 as West Indies registered a total of 321-8. Reuters

6/9 Andre Russell celebrates after taking a wicket of Soumya Sarkar, who was the first to depart in Bangadesh's run chase. With the score reading 52-1, Soumya departed for 29 runs. Reuters

7/9 Tamim Iqbal missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 48 runs. However, he still went onto build 50-plus partnerships each with Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

8/9 West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the dismissal of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters