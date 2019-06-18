First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 1/9
    Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das built a 189-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Tigers beat West Indies by seven wickets to complete their highest-ever run chase in ODIs. This was also the second highest run-chase in World Cups. Reuters

  • 2/9
    West Indies' Chris Gayle walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck. Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed the swashbuckling opener after he went 13 balls remaining scoreless. AP

  • 3/9
    West Indies' Shai Hope continued his impressive form, but missed out on a century after he was dismissed for 96 by Mustafizur Rahman. He put up a 116-run stand with Evin Lewis for the second wicket. AP

  • 4/9
    Evin Lewis played a knock of 70, which consisted of six fours and two sixes. Apart from him and Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, too, scored a half-century in the innings. AP

  • 5/9
    Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after dismissing Andre Russell for a duck. Mustafizur finished with 3-59 as West Indies registered a total of 321-8. Reuters

  • 6/9
    Andre Russell celebrates after taking a wicket of Soumya Sarkar, who was the first to depart in Bangadesh's run chase. With the score reading 52-1, Soumya departed for 29 runs. Reuters

  • 7/9
    Tamim Iqbal missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 48 runs. However, he still went onto build 50-plus partnerships each with Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

  • 8/9
    West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the dismissal of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters

  • 9/9
    Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after scoring his ninth ODI ton. This was his second ton in this edition of the World Cup. He remained unbeaten on 124 as Bangladesh won by seven wickets with 8.3 overs to spare. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

