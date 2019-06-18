Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das headline Bangladesh's record chase against West Indies in Cricket World Cup
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das built a 189-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Tigers beat West Indies by seven wickets to complete their highest-ever run chase in ODIs. This was also the second highest run-chase in World Cups. Reuters
West Indies' Chris Gayle walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck. Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed the swashbuckling opener after he went 13 balls remaining scoreless. AP
West Indies' Shai Hope continued his impressive form, but missed out on a century after he was dismissed for 96 by Mustafizur Rahman. He put up a 116-run stand with Evin Lewis for the second wicket. AP
Evin Lewis played a knock of 70, which consisted of six fours and two sixes. Apart from him and Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, too, scored a half-century in the innings. AP
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates after dismissing Andre Russell for a duck. Mustafizur finished with 3-59 as West Indies registered a total of 321-8. Reuters
Andre Russell celebrates after taking a wicket of Soumya Sarkar, who was the first to depart in Bangadesh's run chase. With the score reading 52-1, Soumya departed for 29 runs. Reuters
Tamim Iqbal missed out on a half-century after being dismissed for 48 runs. However, he still went onto build 50-plus partnerships each with Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters
West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates the dismissal of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates after scoring his ninth ODI ton. This was his second ton in this edition of the World Cup. He remained unbeaten on 124 as Bangladesh won by seven wickets with 8.3 overs to spare. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
