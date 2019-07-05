Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite script hard-fought victory for West Indies as Afghanistan end disappointing World Cup without win
West Indies' Shai Hope was the best pick among the Caribbean batsmen as he top-scored with 77 in their 23-run win over Afghanistan during their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Leeds on Thursday. AP
Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had a forgettable outing in what was his last-ever World Cup clash. The veteran was dismissed for seven off Dawlat Zadran's delivery. AP
Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran celebrates the dismissal of Windies' Shimron Hetmyer. Zadran finished with figures of 2-73 from nine overs. AP
Nicholas Pooran impressed again for West Indies with his knock of 58 off 43 balls. AP
Afghanistan's Ikram Ali impressed in the team's last match with his 93-ball of 86 runs. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of registering the highest score in a Cricket World Cup by an 18-year-old. AP
West Indies players celebrate their victory over Afghanistan. For the Afghans, it was a forgettable campaign after they finished winless after nine matches. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
