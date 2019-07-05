1/6 West Indies' Shai Hope was the best pick among the Caribbean batsmen as he top-scored with 77 in their 23-run win over Afghanistan during their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Leeds on Thursday. AP

2/6 Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had a forgettable outing in what was his last-ever World Cup clash. The veteran was dismissed for seven off Dawlat Zadran's delivery. AP

3/6 Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran celebrates the dismissal of Windies' Shimron Hetmyer. Zadran finished with figures of 2-73 from nine overs. AP

4/6 Nicholas Pooran impressed again for West Indies with his knock of 58 off 43 balls. AP

5/6 Afghanistan's Ikram Ali impressed in the team's last match with his 93-ball of 86 runs. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of registering the highest score in a Cricket World Cup by an 18-year-old. AP