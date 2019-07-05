First Cricket
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 42 Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
    West Indies' Shai Hope was the best pick among the Caribbean batsmen as he top-scored with 77 in their 23-run win over Afghanistan during their World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Leeds on Thursday. AP

    Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had a forgettable outing in what was his last-ever World Cup clash. The veteran was dismissed for seven off Dawlat Zadran's delivery. AP

    Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran celebrates the dismissal of Windies' Shimron Hetmyer. Zadran finished with figures of 2-73 from nine overs. AP

    Nicholas Pooran impressed again for West Indies with his knock of 58 off 43 balls. AP

    Afghanistan's Ikram Ali impressed in the team's last match with his 93-ball of 86 runs. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of registering the highest score in a Cricket World Cup by an 18-year-old. AP

    West Indies players celebrate their victory over Afghanistan. For the Afghans, it was a forgettable campaign after they finished winless after nine matches. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

