1/6 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi starred with a record-breaking spell of 6-35 as they signed off their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a 94-run win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday. AP

2/6 Pakistan's Babar Azam missed out on a century after he was dismissed for 96 by Mohammad Saifuddin. With this, Saifuddin also broke the 157-run partnership between Babar and centurion Imam-Ul-Haq. AP

3/6 Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. AP

4/6 Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq celebrates after scoring his century. His contribution was important to the team as the unpredictable team registered a total of 315-9. AP

5/6 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan fought hard but his efforts went in vain once again. He played a knock of 64 in their chase of 316 runs. AP