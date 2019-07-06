Shaheen Afridi steals limelight with six-wicket haul as Pakistan sign off World Cup campaign with win over Bangladesh
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi starred with a record-breaking spell of 6-35 as they signed off their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a 94-run win over Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday. AP
Pakistan's Babar Azam missed out on a century after he was dismissed for 96 by Mohammad Saifuddin. With this, Saifuddin also broke the 157-run partnership between Babar and centurion Imam-Ul-Haq. AP
Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. AP
Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq celebrates after scoring his century. His contribution was important to the team as the unpredictable team registered a total of 315-9. AP
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan fought hard but his efforts went in vain once again. He played a knock of 64 in their chase of 316 runs. AP
Shaheen Afridi is all smiles after seeing off Mustafizur Rahman, who was the last to depart. The 19-year-old became the youngest-ver bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in ODIs. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
