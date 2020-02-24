Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav help India see off Bangladesh in second Women's T20 World Cup Group A match
Bangladesh won the toss and put India to bat. Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia walk out to open the Indian innings. ICC Media
Shafali Verma impressed once again with a blistering knock of 39 off just 17 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. ICC Media
Bangladesh players finally got the breakthrough, dismissing Shafali Verma in the sixth over at a time when she was looking well-settled. ICC Media
Sultana Joty successfully runs out Jemimah Rodrigues for 34 runs. India finished their innings at 142-6. ICC Media
Fahima Khatun in action during Bangladesh's run-chase. ICC Media
There was nothing much special about Bangladesh's batting during their chase. In fact, spinner Poonam Yadav shone once again with figures of 3/18 as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs to clinch their second win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Twitter @T20WorldCup