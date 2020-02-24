First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 8 Feb 24, 2020
BRN vs MDV
Bahrain beat Maldives by 65 runs
ACC WR T20 | Match 7 Feb 24, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 47 runs
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  • 1/6
    Bangladesh won the toss and put India to bat. Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia walk out to open the Indian innings. ICC Media

    Bangladesh won the toss and put India to bat. Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia walk out to open the Indian innings. ICC Media

  • 2/6
    Shafali Verma impressed once again with a blistering knock of 39 off just 17 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. ICC Media

    Shafali Verma impressed once again with a blistering knock of 39 off just 17 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. ICC Media

  • 3/6
    Bangladesh players finally got the breakthrough, dismissing Shafali Verma in the sixth over at a time when she was looking well-settled. ICC Media

    Bangladesh players finally got the breakthrough, dismissing Shafali Verma in the sixth over at a time when she was looking well-settled. ICC Media

  • 4/6
    Sultana Joty successfully runs out Jemimah Rodrigues for 34 runs. India finished their innings at 142-6. ICC Media

    Sultana Joty successfully runs out Jemimah Rodrigues for 34 runs. India finished their innings at 142-6. ICC Media

  • 5/6
    Fahima Khatun in action during Bangladesh's run-chase. ICC Media

    Fahima Khatun in action during Bangladesh's run-chase. ICC Media

  • 6/6
    There was nothing much special about Bangladesh's batting during their chase. In fact, spinner Poonam Yadav shone once again with figures of 3/18 as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs to clinch their second win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Twitter @T20WorldCup

    There was nothing much special about Bangladesh's batting during their chase. In fact, spinner Poonam Yadav shone once again with figures of 3/18 as India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs to clinch their second win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Twitter @T20WorldCup




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all