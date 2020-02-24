1/6 Bangladesh won the toss and put India to bat. Shafali Verma and Taniya Bhatia walk out to open the Indian innings. ICC Media

2/6 Shafali Verma impressed once again with a blistering knock of 39 off just 17 balls, which included two fours and four sixes. ICC Media

3/6 Bangladesh players finally got the breakthrough, dismissing Shafali Verma in the sixth over at a time when she was looking well-settled. ICC Media

4/6 Sultana Joty successfully runs out Jemimah Rodrigues for 34 runs. India finished their innings at 142-6. ICC Media

5/6 Fahima Khatun in action during Bangladesh's run-chase. ICC Media