1/6 India held their nerve on Thursday to prevail over New Zealand in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and book their spot in the semi-finals. ICC Media

2/6 The Kiwis won the toss and put India to bat. Smriti Mandhana's disappointing form in the tournament continued after she was dismissed for 10, being clean bowled by Lea Tahuhu. ICC Media

3/6 India also lost Taniya Bhatia in the 10th over, just when she was looking to build a rhythm with Shafali Verma at the other end. ICC Media

4/6 With wickets regularly falling at the other end, Shafali Verma remained focussed and played a gritty knock of 46 off 34 balls as India managed to post 133-8. Twitter @T20WorldCup

5/6 Deepti Sharma claimed her 50th T20I wicket when she saw off Suzie Bates in the sixth over of the Kiwi run-chase. ICC Media