ACC WR T20 | Final Feb 27, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Feb 29, 2020
SA vs AUS
Boland Park, Paarl
    India held their nerve on Thursday to prevail over New Zealand in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and book their spot in the semi-finals.

    The Kiwis won the toss and put India to bat. Smriti Mandhana's disappointing form in the tournament continued after she was dismissed for 10, being clean bowled by Lea Tahuhu.

    India also lost Taniya Bhatia in the 10th over, just when she was looking to build a rhythm with Shafali Verma at the other end.

    With wickets regularly falling at the other end, Shafali Verma remained focussed and played a gritty knock of 46 off 34 balls as India managed to post 133-8.

    Deepti Sharma claimed her 50th T20I wicket when she saw off Suzie Bates in the sixth over of the Kiwi run-chase.

    Shafali Verma poses with the player of the match trophy.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
