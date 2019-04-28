1/6 Shreyas Gopal was in his elements against against SRH as he picked 2 for 30 in his spell of 4 overs. He took key wicket of Kane Williamson, removing him with a perfect googly and then dismissed well-set batsman Manish Pandey. Sportzpics

2/6 Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Saturday night contest. Sanju Samson (second from right) smashed unbeaten 48 off 32 balls to take the side home. Sportzpics

3/6 David Warner was not his fluent best on Saturday against RR as he scored 37 off 32 balls. However, he occupied one end of the pitch and formed decent partnership with Manish Pandey to take SRH to a decent total. Sportzpics

4/6 Manish Pandey played another lovely innings on Saturday as he smashed 61 off 36 balls to score his second successive half-century in the tournament. It was his innings which took SRH to 160/8 after the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/6 Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he bowled with a lot of heart and picked 2 for 26 in his quota of 4 overs. This, by far, was his his best performance in the current season. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics