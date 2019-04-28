First Cricket
IPL | Match 45 Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
    Shreyas Gopal was in his elements against against SRH as he picked 2 for 30 in his spell of 4 overs. He took key wicket of Kane Williamson, removing him with a perfect googly and then dismissed well-set batsman Manish Pandey. Sportzpics

    Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Saturday night contest. Sanju Samson (second from right) smashed unbeaten 48 off 32 balls to take the side home. Sportzpics

    David Warner was not his fluent best on Saturday against RR as he scored 37 off 32 balls. However, he occupied one end of the pitch and formed decent partnership with Manish Pandey to take SRH to a decent total. Sportzpics

    Manish Pandey played another lovely innings on Saturday as he smashed 61 off 36 balls to score his second successive half-century in the tournament. It was his innings which took SRH to 160/8 after the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals as he bowled with a lot of heart and picked 2 for 26 in his quota of 4 overs. This, by far, was his his best performance in the current season. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics

    Liam Livingstone (right) gave a blistering start to Rajasthan Royals in the chase of 161 runs, smashing 44 off 26 deliveries. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

