Sam Curran's unbeaten 95 grabs headlines but India script nervy finish to overcome England, clinch ODI series

Check out photos from the third and final ODI between India and England, which was held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

FirstCricket Staff March 29, 2021 16:14:22 IST
Virat Kohli-led India held their nerve in sensational fashion on Sunday to edge England by seven runs in the third and final ODI in Pune, to clinch the series 2-1 and complete a sweep across formats. Sportzpics

Once again, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first by England. Openers Rohit Sharma (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (67) responded pretty well with a 103-run stand for the opening wicket, before the former was dismissed. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant was once again the star of Indian innings, top-scoring with a 62-ball 78 for the hosts. Sportzpics

Mark Wood was the pick of the English bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/34 from seven overs as India were bowled out for 329. Sportzpics

Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets, going for 67 runs in his 10-over spell. Sportzpics

Dawid Malan notched up his maiden ODI fifty during the run-chase, but Sam Curran stole the limelight later on with a hard-fought 95 off 83 balls. Despite ending up on the losing side, his performance earned plaudits for taking the game deep down, as well as the Man of the Match Award. Sportzpics

Updated Date: March 29, 2021 16:16:52 IST

