Sam Curran's unbeaten 95 grabs headlines but India script nervy finish to overcome England, clinch ODI series
Check out photos from the third and final ODI between India and England, which was held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.
also read
First Cricket News
India vs England: Sam Curran's heroic effort goes in vain as hosts win third ODI by seven runs to clinch series
Put in to bat, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) hitting half-centuries.
First Cricket News
India vs England: Surprised Shardul Thakur wasn't the player of the match, says Virat Kohli after third ODI
Virat Kohli also said Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been the player of the series and not Jonny Bairstow.
First Cricket News
India vs England: A series low on context, but high on lessons to take India’s ODI game forward
For the best-performing team not to win a trophy in the last eight years, any and all lessons are loaded with value.