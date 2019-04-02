Sam Curran's hat-trick steals show as Kings XI Punjab complete come from behind victory against Delhi Capitals
Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab bowled terrific spell in the final stages of the game, which included a hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab clinch the match against Delhi Capitals. They won the game by 18 runs. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first. Kings XI Punjab got off a decent start but Delhi spinner Sandeep Lamichhane impressed with his bowling. In his four-over spell, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs. Sportzpics
Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller shared a good 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz ended up making 39 from 29 balls. Sportzpics
David Miller was the highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab. He made 43 from just 30 balls as Kings scored 166/9 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer got off to a good start and was set to make a big score. But he was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen for 28. Sportzpics
Delhi were cruising at one point thanks to a good partnership between Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. They were 144/3 and needed just 23 runs from 21 balls when the downfall started. Sportzpics
Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami bowled superbly in the end, taking seven wickets for just eight runs. Curran's bowling figures read 4/11 in 2.2 overs as Punjab turned the game around to emerge victorious. Sportzpics