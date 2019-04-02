First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • 1/7
    Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab bowled terrific spell in the final stages of the game, which included a hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab clinch the match against Delhi Capitals. They won the game by 18 runs. Sportzpics

    Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab bowled terrific spell in the final stages of the game, which included a hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab clinch the match against Delhi Capitals. They won the game by 18 runs. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first. Kings XI Punjab got off a decent start but Delhi spinner Sandeep Lamichhane impressed with his bowling. In his four-over spell, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs. Sportzpics

    Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first. Kings XI Punjab got off a decent start but Delhi spinner Sandeep Lamichhane impressed with his bowling. In his four-over spell, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller shared a good 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz ended up making 39 from 29 balls. Sportzpics

    Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller shared a good 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz ended up making 39 from 29 balls. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    David Miller was the highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab. He made 43 from just 30 balls as Kings scored 166/9 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

    David Miller was the highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab. He made 43 from just 30 balls as Kings scored 166/9 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer got off to a good start and was set to make a big score. But he was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen for 28. Sportzpics

    Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer got off to a good start and was set to make a big score. But he was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen for 28. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Delhi were cruising at one point thanks to a good partnership between Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. They were 144/3 and needed just 23 runs from 21 balls when the downfall started. Sportzpics

    Delhi were cruising at one point thanks to a good partnership between Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. They were 144/3 and needed just 23 runs from 21 balls when the downfall started. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami bowled superbly in the end, taking seven wickets for just eight runs. Curran's bowling figures read 4/11 in 2.2 overs as Punjab turned the game around to emerge victorious. Sportzpics

    Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami bowled superbly in the end, taking seven wickets for just eight runs. Curran's bowling figures read 4/11 in 2.2 overs as Punjab turned the game around to emerge victorious. Sportzpics





fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all