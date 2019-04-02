1/7 Sam Curran of Kings XI Punjab bowled terrific spell in the final stages of the game, which included a hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab clinch the match against Delhi Capitals. They won the game by 18 runs. Sportzpics

2/7 Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first. Kings XI Punjab got off a decent start but Delhi spinner Sandeep Lamichhane impressed with his bowling. In his four-over spell, he took two wickets and conceded just 27 runs. Sportzpics

3/7 Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller shared a good 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz ended up making 39 from 29 balls. Sportzpics

4/7 David Miller was the highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab. He made 43 from just 30 balls as Kings scored 166/9 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

5/7 Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer got off to a good start and was set to make a big score. But he was dismissed by Hardus Viljoen for 28. Sportzpics

6/7 Delhi were cruising at one point thanks to a good partnership between Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram. They were 144/3 and needed just 23 runs from 21 balls when the downfall started. Sportzpics