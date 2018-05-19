First Cricket
IPL | Match 54 May 19, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 53 May 19, 2018
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 30 runs
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
RR end RCB's playoff hopes with thumping victory; Chris Lynn shines in KKR's victory over table-toppers SRH

FirstCricket Staff, May,20 2018
  • 1/9

    Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff hopes alive with a terrific win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a must-win game for both the teams, the Royals bowlers took all the ten Bangalore wickets to clinch the match by 30 runs. Sportzpics

  • 2/9

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Rahul Tripathi showed his class as he played a solid 80-run knock from just 58 balls. Sportzpics

  • 3/9

    Heinrich Klaasen, who took the field in the absence of Jos Buttler, played a quickfire knock of 32 runs and helped Rajasthan post a competitive total of 164/5. Sportzpics

  • 4/9

    The chase began well for Royal Challengers Bangalore with AB de Villiers showing good form with the bat. At one stage, Bangalore were 75/1 but then the downfall started with the team losing wickets at regular intervals of time. De Villiers was dismissed after scoring 53. Sportzpics

  • 5/9

    Shreyas Gopal was the star with the ball for Rajasthan. He conceded just 16 runs in his four overs, taking four wickets in the spell. At the end, Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 134. Sportzpics

  • 6/9

    In the other match on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed their spot in the playoffs by beating table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chris Lynn scored a fine half-century for the Kolkata side during the chase. Sportzpics

  • 7/9

    Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 172/9 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring the innings. He made 50 from 39 balls, hitting five fours and one six. Sportzpics

  • 8/9

    M Prasidh Krishna was impressive with his bowling spell for Kolkata Knight Riders. In four overs, he took four wickets and gave away 30 runs. Sportzpics

  • 9/9

    After Chris Lynn's blistering knock, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik ensured Kolkata cross the line against Hyderabad. Uthappa got out after scoring 45 while Karthik hit the winning run and remained unbeaten in the innings with 26-run knock. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 13 4 9 0 8



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

