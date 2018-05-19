1/9 Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff hopes alive with a terrific win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a must-win game for both the teams, the Royals bowlers took all the ten Bangalore wickets to clinch the match by 30 runs. Sportzpics

2/9 Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Rahul Tripathi showed his class as he played a solid 80-run knock from just 58 balls. Sportzpics

3/9 Heinrich Klaasen, who took the field in the absence of Jos Buttler, played a quickfire knock of 32 runs and helped Rajasthan post a competitive total of 164/5. Sportzpics

4/9 The chase began well for Royal Challengers Bangalore with AB de Villiers showing good form with the bat. At one stage, Bangalore were 75/1 but then the downfall started with the team losing wickets at regular intervals of time. De Villiers was dismissed after scoring 53. Sportzpics

5/9 Shreyas Gopal was the star with the ball for Rajasthan. He conceded just 16 runs in his four overs, taking four wickets in the spell. At the end, Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 134. Sportzpics

6/9 In the other match on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed their spot in the playoffs by beating table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chris Lynn scored a fine half-century for the Kolkata side during the chase. Sportzpics

7/9 Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 172/9 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring the innings. He made 50 from 39 balls, hitting five fours and one six. Sportzpics

8/9 M Prasidh Krishna was impressive with his bowling spell for Kolkata Knight Riders. In four overs, he took four wickets and gave away 30 runs. Sportzpics