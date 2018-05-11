First Cricket
Royal Challengers Bangalore stay in hunt for playoff spot with thumping 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab

FirstCricket Staff, May,15 2018
  • 1/6

    What a win for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. For once, it was a good bowling performance by the Bangalore side as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Sportzpics

  • 2/6

    Umesh Yadav was the star of the match as his simmering pace bamboozled Kings XI Punjab batsmen. He ending up taking three wickets including that of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in his four-over spell, giving away only 23 runs. Sportzpics

  • 3/6

    Mohammed Siraj also bowled a good spell for his team as he conceded just 17 runs from three overs, taking one wicket. Sportzpics

  • 4/6

    Only Aaron Finch showed some resistance against Bangalore bowlers, but he could contribute only 26 runs as Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 88 runs in 15.1 overs. Sportzpics

  • 5/6

    Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli opened the batting for Royal Challegers Bangalore and they didn't waste any time in attacking Punjab bowlers. Parthiv remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 40 from 22 balls. Sportzpics

  • 6/6

    It was not night where skipper Virat Kohli could make a big score considering the small target, but he still played few good shots and ended up unbeaten on 48 as Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game in 8.1 overs. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

