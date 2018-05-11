1/6 What a win for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. For once, it was a good bowling performance by the Bangalore side as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Sportzpics

2/6 Umesh Yadav was the star of the match as his simmering pace bamboozled Kings XI Punjab batsmen. He ending up taking three wickets including that of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in his four-over spell, giving away only 23 runs. Sportzpics

3/6 Mohammed Siraj also bowled a good spell for his team as he conceded just 17 runs from three overs, taking one wicket. Sportzpics

4/6 Only Aaron Finch showed some resistance against Bangalore bowlers, but he could contribute only 26 runs as Punjab were bowled out for a paltry 88 runs in 15.1 overs. Sportzpics

5/6 Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli opened the batting for Royal Challegers Bangalore and they didn't waste any time in attacking Punjab bowlers. Parthiv remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 40 from 22 balls. Sportzpics