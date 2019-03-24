1/6 Chennai Super Kings coasted to seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring opener of the 12 edition of the IPL at Chennai. Sportzpics

2/6 Harbhajan Singh started the demolition act for CSK by picking the first three wickets including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

3/6 With Chepauk pitch conducive to spin bowling, wrist-spinner Imran Tahir also made merry by claiming three wickets from his four overs to bowl out RCB for a dismal 70. Sportzpics

4/6 Yuzvendra Chahal did get the early wicket of Shane Watson, but the target of 71 was never going to possess any real challenge. Sportzpics

5/6 Ambati Rayudu was also cleaned up with CSK requiring 12 more runs to win, which Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja scored comfortably. Sportzpics