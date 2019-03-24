First Cricket
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 6 Mar 24, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 5 Mar 24, 2019
PHI Vs VAN
Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 24, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  • 1/6
    Chennai Super Kings coasted to seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring opener of the 12 edition of the IPL at Chennai. Sportzpics

    Chennai Super Kings coasted to seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring opener of the 12 edition of the IPL at Chennai. Sportzpics

  • 2/6
    Harbhajan Singh started the demolition act for CSK by picking the first three wickets including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

    Harbhajan Singh started the demolition act for CSK by picking the first three wickets including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sportzpics

  • 3/6
    With Chepauk pitch conducive to spin bowling, wrist-spinner Imran Tahir also made merry by claiming three wickets from his four overs to bowl out RCB for a dismal 70. Sportzpics

    With Chepauk pitch conducive to spin bowling, wrist-spinner Imran Tahir also made merry by claiming three wickets from his four overs to bowl out RCB for a dismal 70. Sportzpics

  • 4/6
    Yuzvendra Chahal did get the early wicket of Shane Watson, but the target of 71 was never going to possess any real challenge. Sportzpics

    Yuzvendra Chahal did get the early wicket of Shane Watson, but the target of 71 was never going to possess any real challenge. Sportzpics

  • 5/6
    Ambati Rayudu was also cleaned up with CSK requiring 12 more runs to win, which Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja scored comfortably. Sportzpics

    Ambati Rayudu was also cleaned up with CSK requiring 12 more runs to win, which Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja scored comfortably. Sportzpics

  • 6/6
    Sea of mustard packed the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as large CSK faithful thronged to Chepauk for the defending champions' opening game. Sportzpics

    Sea of mustard packed the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as large CSK faithful thronged to Chepauk for the defending champions' opening game. Sportzpics





Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

