Royal Challengers Bangalore fall apart against spin as Chennai Super Kings open IPL 2019 with a win
Chennai Super Kings coasted to seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring opener of the 12 edition of the IPL at Chennai. Sportzpics
Harbhajan Singh started the demolition act for CSK by picking the first three wickets including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Sportzpics
With Chepauk pitch conducive to spin bowling, wrist-spinner Imran Tahir also made merry by claiming three wickets from his four overs to bowl out RCB for a dismal 70. Sportzpics
Yuzvendra Chahal did get the early wicket of Shane Watson, but the target of 71 was never going to possess any real challenge. Sportzpics
Ambati Rayudu was also cleaned up with CSK requiring 12 more runs to win, which Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja scored comfortably. Sportzpics
Sea of mustard packed the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as large CSK faithful thronged to Chepauk for the defending champions' opening game. Sportzpics