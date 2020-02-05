IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Feb 05, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
IND in NZ | 1st ODI Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 06, 2020
OMA vs USA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
BAN in PAK Feb 07, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • 1/10
    New Zealand's Hamish Bennett bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 2/10
    India's Mayank Agarwal heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed for 32 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 3/10
    New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme and teammates celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 4/10
    New Zealand's Hamish Bennett on the ground after bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 5/10
    Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 6/10
    India's KL Rahul scored 88 from 64 deliveries to help the visitors score 347/4 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 7/10
    New Zealand's Martin Guptill scored 32 from 41 balls in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 8/10
    Indian captain Virat Kohli runs out Henry Nicholls for 78 during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 9/10
    New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

  • 10/10
    New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 109 from 84 deliveries and helped his team to a four-wicket win against India in the first ODI of the three-match series, later collecting the Man-of-the-match award for his effort. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

