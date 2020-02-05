1/10 New Zealand's Hamish Bennett bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

2/10 India's Mayank Agarwal heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed for 32 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

3/10 New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme and teammates celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

4/10 New Zealand's Hamish Bennett on the ground after bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

5/10 Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

6/10 India's KL Rahul scored 88 from 64 deliveries to help the visitors score 347/4 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

7/10 New Zealand's Martin Guptill scored 32 from 41 balls in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

8/10 Indian captain Virat Kohli runs out Henry Nicholls for 78 during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP

9/10 New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP