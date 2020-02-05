Ross Taylor scores unbeaten century to anchor New Zealand chase of 348 in first ODI against India in Hamilton
New Zealand's Hamish Bennett bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
India's Mayank Agarwal heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed for 32 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme and teammates celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
New Zealand's Hamish Bennett on the ground after bowling during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
India's KL Rahul scored 88 from 64 deliveries to help the visitors score 347/4 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
New Zealand's Martin Guptill scored 32 from 41 balls in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
Indian captain Virat Kohli runs out Henry Nicholls for 78 during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand. AP
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 109 from 84 deliveries and helped his team to a four-wicket win against India in the first ODI of the three-match series, later collecting the Man-of-the-match award for his effort. AP