Rohit Sharma's sparkling century sinks West Indies as India clinch T20I series
India captain Rohit Sharma jumps in joy after he became the first batsman to slam 4 T20I centuries that set up 71-run win for India, which sealed the T20I series as well. AFP
Krunal Pandya dismissed Fabian Allen with a direct-hit for a first-ball duck. AP
India bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals not allowing Windies to get into the game. Khaleel Ahmed picked his first of the two wickets. AFP
Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan notched a 100-run stand for the first wicket to set a platform for a big score. AFP
Jasprit Bumrah completed a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Kieron Pollard, who came too close, almost in Bumrah's way while the bowler completed the catch. AP
The second T20I was the first men's international match in 24 years that was played in Lucknow. AP