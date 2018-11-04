First Cricket
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 07, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 09, 2018
AUS vs SA
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Rohit Sharma's sparkling century sinks West Indies as India clinch T20I series

FirstCricket Staff, Nov,06 2018
  1/6

    India captain Rohit Sharma jumps in joy after he became the first batsman to slam 4 T20I centuries that set up 71-run win for India, which sealed the T20I series as well. AFP

  2/6

    Krunal Pandya dismissed Fabian Allen with a direct-hit for a first-ball duck. AP

  3/6

    India bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals not allowing Windies to get into the game. Khaleel Ahmed picked his first of the two wickets. AFP

  4/6

    Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan notched a 100-run stand for the first wicket to set a platform for a big score. AFP

  5/6

    Jasprit Bumrah completed a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Kieron Pollard, who came too close, almost in Bumrah's way while the bowler completed the catch. AP

  6/6

    The second T20I was the first men's international match in 24 years that was played in Lucknow. AP



