1/7 Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma built a 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket to power the hosts to a huge total of 497-4 declared on Day two of the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. AP

2/7 Rohit Sharma raises his bat to the crowd after registering his maiden double century in Tests. AP

3/7 Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring his century. This was his first Test ton on home turf since 2016. AP

4/7 South Africa's George Linde celebrates the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha. Linde finished with figures of 4-133. AP

5/7 Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 51 runs, hitting four fours during his innings. AP

6/7 Umesh Yadav played a cameo role for the hosts with a 10-ball knock of 31 runs which consisted of five sixes. The hosts declared right after Umesh's wicket. AP