Rohit Sharma's double century, Ajinkya Rahane's ton give India upper hand on Day 2 of third Test against South Africa
Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma built a 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket to power the hosts to a huge total of 497-4 declared on Day two of the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. AP
Rohit Sharma raises his bat to the crowd after registering his maiden double century in Tests. AP
Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring his century. This was his first Test ton on home turf since 2016. AP
South Africa's George Linde celebrates the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha. Linde finished with figures of 4-133. AP
Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 51 runs, hitting four fours during his innings. AP
Umesh Yadav played a cameo role for the hosts with a 10-ball knock of 31 runs which consisted of five sixes. The hosts declared right after Umesh's wicket. AP
Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Quinton de Kock as the Proteas lost two wickets early in their reply. With play being called off early on Day two due to bad light, the visitors are 9 for the loss of two wickets, trailing by 488 runs. AP
