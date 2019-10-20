First Cricket
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 11 Oct 20, 2019
CAN vs JER
Canada beat Jersey by 53 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 10 Oct 20, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 81 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
PNG vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 21, 2019
UAE vs HK
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
    Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma built a 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket to power the hosts to a huge total of 497-4 declared on Day two of the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. AP

    Rohit Sharma raises his bat to the crowd after registering his maiden double century in Tests. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring his century. This was his first Test ton on home turf since 2016. AP

    South Africa's George Linde celebrates the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha. Linde finished with figures of 4-133. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 51 runs, hitting four fours during his innings. AP

    Umesh Yadav played a cameo role for the hosts with a 10-ball knock of 31 runs which consisted of five sixes. The hosts declared right after Umesh's wicket.  AP

    Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Quinton de Kock as the Proteas lost two wickets early in their reply. With play being called off early on Day two due to bad light, the visitors are 9 for the loss of two wickets, trailing by 488 runs. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

