ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 1/6
    Rohit Sharma compiled a magnificent century (122*) in challenging conditions to help India secure a six-wicket in their opening game of World Cup 2019 against South Africa. AP

  • 2/6
    Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada delivered a fiery spell at the start of Indian chase, sending opener Shikhar Dhawan early but South Africa couldn't maintain the same pressure from the other end. AP

  • 3/6
    Yuzvendra Chahal did significant damage with his wrist-spin to which the South African batsmen seemed to have no clue. He finished with 4 wickets. AP

  • 4/6
    In the first day and night game of the tournament, New Zealand narrowly managed to overcome a spirited performance from Bangladesh to hold on to a two-wicket win at The Oval. AFP

  • 5/6
    Ross Taylor was once again the linchpin of New Zealand batting line up. His steady 82 ensured the Kiwis' chase progressed well. AP

  • 6/6
    Shakib Al Hassan's all-round show (64 runs and 2 wickets) didn't turn out to be enough for Bangladesh. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
