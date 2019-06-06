Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal sizzle in India's World Cup opener; New Zealand scrape through against Bangladesh
-
1/6
Rohit Sharma compiled a magnificent century (122*) in challenging conditions to help India secure a six-wicket in their opening game of World Cup 2019 against South Africa. AP
-
2/6
Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada delivered a fiery spell at the start of Indian chase, sending opener Shikhar Dhawan early but South Africa couldn't maintain the same pressure from the other end. AP
-
3/6
Yuzvendra Chahal did significant damage with his wrist-spin to which the South African batsmen seemed to have no clue. He finished with 4 wickets. AP
-
4/6
In the first day and night game of the tournament, New Zealand narrowly managed to overcome a spirited performance from Bangladesh to hold on to a two-wicket win at The Oval. AFP
-
5/6
Ross Taylor was once again the linchpin of New Zealand batting line up. His steady 82 ensured the Kiwis' chase progressed well. AP
-
6/6
Shakib Al Hassan's all-round show (64 runs and 2 wickets) didn't turn out to be enough for Bangladesh. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Loading...