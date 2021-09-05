Firstcricket

Rohit Sharma roars back to form to put India in drivers' seat against England at The Oval

Check out photos from Day three of the fourth Test between England and India.

FirstCricket Staff September 05, 2021 11:33:23 IST
KL Rahul was dismissed for 36 after forging an 83-run stand for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma. AP

Rohit Sharma is all smiles after scoring a century on Day three of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval on Saturday. This was Rohit's first Test hundred outside of Indian soil. AFP

KL Rahul was dismissed for 36 after forging an 83-run stand for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma. AP

Cheteshwar Pujara played a knock of 61, forging a 153-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. AP

Ollie Robinson picked two wickets, that of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

India skipper Virat Kohli and England's Ollie Robinson share a smile as the players walk off the field owing to bad light. India were 270/3, with a lead of 171 runs at stumps on the third day. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume the innings on Sunday. AP

Updated Date: September 05, 2021 11:33:23 IST

