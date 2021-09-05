Rohit Sharma roars back to form to put India in drivers' seat against England at The Oval
Check out photos from Day three of the fourth Test between England and India.
India vs England: James Anderson says hosts made conscious effort to focus and shut the noise
India took a 1-0 lead riding on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's unbroken 89 run partnership for the ninth wicket after England bowlers got carried away against the tailenders on fifth morning.
India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara leads the way as Indian top order fights back on Day 3 at Headingley
Pujara, who has been pilloried of late for his ultra-defensive approach and castigated for not showing enough "intent", smashed 16 boundaries in his 91 not out off 180 balls on the third day.
India vs England: Ollie Robinson credits James Anderson for helping him with wobble grip at Headingley
Robinson exploited the second new ball on the fourth morning en route splendid bowling figures of 26-6-65-5 as England drew level in the five match series with an innings and 76-run win.