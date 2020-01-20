Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami inspire India to ODI series victory over Australia with splendid display in Bengaluru
-
1/7
Virat Kohli-led India scripted a massive comeback in the ODI series against Australia after their seven-wicket win in the final match in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP
-
2/7
Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammed Shami saw off David Warner in the fourth over, who was caught behind by KL Rahul. Sportzpics
-
3/7
Marnus Labuschagne notched up his maiden ODI fifty with a boundary off Shami's delivery in the 31st over. He played a knock of 54 off 64 deliveries. Sportzpics
-
4/7
Steve Smith, who missed out on a century in Rajkot, was the saviour for the visitors, with a splendid knock of 131. That led the Aussies to 286-9. Sportzpics
-
5/7
Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. Just like he has done on numerous occasions before, he went onto convert it to a century, scoring 119 runs. Sportzpics
-
6/7
Virat Kohli was at his best as always with a knock of 89, which consisted of eight fours. His other main highlight was being involved in a 137-run stand with Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics
-
7/7
Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey celebrate India's victory. Iye, batting at number four, remained unbeaten n 44. Sportzpics