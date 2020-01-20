First Cricket
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  • 1/7
    Virat Kohli-led India scripted a massive comeback in the ODI series against Australia after their seven-wicket win in the final match in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP

  • 2/7
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammed Shami saw off David Warner in the fourth over, who was caught behind by KL Rahul. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Marnus Labuschagne notched up his maiden ODI fifty with a boundary off Shami's delivery in the 31st over. He played a knock of 54 off 64 deliveries. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    Steve Smith, who missed out on a century in Rajkot, was the saviour for the visitors, with a splendid knock of 131. That led the Aussies to 286-9. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. Just like he has done on numerous occasions before, he went onto convert it to a century, scoring 119 runs. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    Virat Kohli was at his best as always with a knock of 89, which consisted of eight fours. His other main highlight was being involved in a 137-run stand with Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey celebrate India's victory. Iye, batting at number four, remained unbeaten n 44. Sportzpics

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

