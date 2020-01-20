1/7 Virat Kohli-led India scripted a massive comeback in the ODI series against Australia after their seven-wicket win in the final match in Bengaluru on Sunday. AP

2/7 Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammed Shami saw off David Warner in the fourth over, who was caught behind by KL Rahul. Sportzpics

3/7 Marnus Labuschagne notched up his maiden ODI fifty with a boundary off Shami's delivery in the 31st over. He played a knock of 54 off 64 deliveries. Sportzpics

4/7 Steve Smith, who missed out on a century in Rajkot, was the saviour for the visitors, with a splendid knock of 131. That led the Aussies to 286-9. Sportzpics

5/7 Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring his fifty. Just like he has done on numerous occasions before, he went onto convert it to a century, scoring 119 runs. Sportzpics

6/7 Virat Kohli was at his best as always with a knock of 89, which consisted of eight fours. His other main highlight was being involved in a 137-run stand with Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics