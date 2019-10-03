1/5 India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took the hosts off to a flying start on Day one of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam after constructing an unbeaten 202-run stand. AP

2/5 Mayank Agarwal raises his bat to celebrate his fourth Test fifty. Now unbeaten on 84, the 28-year-old is on course for his maiden Test century. AP

3/5 Rohit Sharma celebrates after notching up his fourth Test century. This was his first Test playing as an opening batsman, and he remains unbeaten on 115. AP

4/5 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Rabada was the most economical bowler on the opening day for the Proteas in an otherwise disappointing start to their ICC World Test Championships campaign. AP