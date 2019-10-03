First Cricket
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
SL in PAK | 3rd ODI Oct 02, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
VAN in MAL Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
  • 1/5
    India openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took the hosts off to a flying start on Day one of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam after constructing an unbeaten 202-run stand. AP

  • 2/5
    Mayank Agarwal raises his bat to celebrate his fourth Test fifty. Now unbeaten on 84, the 28-year-old is on course for his maiden Test century. AP

  • 3/5
    Rohit Sharma celebrates after notching up his fourth Test century. This was his first Test playing as an opening batsman, and he remains unbeaten on 115. AP

  • 4/5
    South Africa's Kagiso Rabada unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Rabada was the most economical bowler on the opening day for the Proteas in an otherwise disappointing start to their ICC World Test Championships campaign. AP

  • 5/5
    Covers are brought onto the ground after heavy rain forced the players off the field. The rain made it's appearance by tea time and the post-tea session was completely washed out. AP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

