1/10 Rohit Sharma raises his bat after bringing up his fourth century of the 2019 World Cup, for which he earned his third Man of the Match award of the tournament. AP

2/10 KL Rahul raises his bat after bringing up his half-century, eventually going on to score 77 AP

3/10 MS Dhoni (35) and Rishabh Pant (48) added vital runs in the middle order as India finished on 314/9. AP

4/10 Mustafizur Rahman, the pick of the Bangladesh attack with figures of 5/59, celebrates after dismissing Hardik Pandya for a duck. AP

5/10 Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with a knock of 66, his sixth 50-plus score of the 2019 World Cup so far. AP

6/10 Hardik Pandya celebrates after getting the key wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Pandya finished with figures of 3/60. AP

7/10 Jasprit Bumrah is attended to by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart after hurting his shoulder while putting in a slide near the boundary. AP

8/10 Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 51, giving India a major score and taking the game all the way to the 48th over. AP

9/10 Rubel Hossain is clean bowled after getting beaten by a sharp yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. AP