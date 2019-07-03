First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in IRE Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
    Rohit Sharma raises his bat after bringing up his fourth century of the 2019 World Cup, for which he earned his third Man of the Match award of the tournament. AP

    KL Rahul raises his bat after bringing up his half-century, eventually going on to score 77 AP

    MS Dhoni (35) and Rishabh Pant (48) added vital runs in the middle order as India finished on 314/9. AP

    Mustafizur Rahman, the pick of the Bangladesh attack with figures of 5/59, celebrates after dismissing Hardik Pandya for a duck. AP

    Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with a knock of 66, his sixth 50-plus score of the 2019 World Cup so far. AP

    Hardik Pandya celebrates after getting the key wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Pandya finished with figures of 3/60. AP

    Jasprit Bumrah is attended to by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart after hurting his shoulder while putting in a slide near the boundary. AP

    Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 51, giving India a major score and taking the game all the way to the 48th over. AP

    Rubel Hossain is clean bowled after getting beaten by a sharp yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. AP

    Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing last batsman Mustafizur Rahman right after getting rid of Rubel Hossain, resulting in a 28-run victory for India. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

